Decoding Hexagram 35: The Indicator Of Progress

Taoism is based on the principles of natural balancing forces shown as the yin and yang. Yin and yang are always opposites, yet they come together as a pair of light and dark, hot and cold, action and inaction which leads to a balance of forces and creates a universal wholesomeness of experiences. Taoists say that the opposites define each other and the energy thus is referred to as Yin-qi and Yang-qi.

Applied to I Ching, every hexagram is a part of a pair of 2 opposite Hexagrams. Together the 2 opposing energies propel secret pathways of transformation. One of the pair in each Hexagram inspires and the other generates realizations. Hexagram 35 is the inspirational phase of the pair of Hexagrams 35 and Hexagram 36; where Hexagram 36 talks of diminished influence. We look with focus on the inspiring phase of the pair with Hexagram 35. Hexagram 35 stands as a symbol of progress, forward movement shown as a bright sunrise and all its associated interpretations. The image associated with this hexagram shows multiple layers of soil with 2 Chinese farmers ploughing the earth with the help of an animal. There is a house on the top right corner of the image and the layers of earth are too many.

Act of Influence

The act of decision making is considered to be the best action as it creates a wide circle of influence. People in powerful positions gravitate towards those who can influence others; create a loyal group of followers.

Most decision makers are mediators who connect the powerful to the masses and the masses to their rightful leaders. Such influencers are honoured and rewarded for this invaluable service. Only a man of the people can influence the masses as he has their most fundamental interests as how own. A modest man who does not seek power for himself or to promote his own private interests, he is well received by the powerful to be a trusted intermediary because he works on wisdom and insight. All of these factors work together to produce unhindered significant progress.

Leadership

A man of influence at a time of progress must be a man of clarity and insight. Clarity is gained through purity and the more he purifies himself, the greater is his influence. Man’s nature is naturally pure and uncontaminated, but it becomes obscure by a pursuit of power and the lust for material things. A superior man is not consumed by such desires and is able to act with disinterest. Those with whom he comes in contact realise instinctively that he can be trusted.

Changing Pairs: Without to Within

Hexagram 35:36 is a critical pair that reflects progress prosperity, yet like the shell that hides the pearl, the precious treasure, the light is hidden, the diamond lies unearthed deep within the core of the being. Giving what one has acquired, sharing, benevolence clubbed with a strength to accept adversity is the master change indicated by this pair. I look at opposites like a yagya; when done outside or when the yagya is inside of me.

Changes Interpreted in Each Line

LINE 1 (Below, broken)

Overcoming obstacles is the key word. There is a return to the spirit inviting a new magnetism of fate. There is a desire to advance, yet there is restraint. Be firm, be correct and fortune shall favour. With an altruistic bent of mind, openness, be rest assured there will be no mistake.

LINE 2 (Broken)

Transforming fear is the message. Inner change leads to harmony in the outer world. There is evidence of sorrow. Yet, with strength of spirit and character, there is evident granting of a boon from a grand old wise person.

LINE 3 (Broken)

Receiving is the main act here. Giving off oneself unhinged leads to loss of sorrow. There is evidence of patronage, support and help from all around. There is no space for regret, no reason to repent nor be sorrowful.

LINE 4 (Unbroken)

Revealing your strengths is the act of progress. Insight leads to the greater goal. Rise on the obstacles that appear as the situation is one of peril. Marmots, field rats, mice, though known as rodents and troublemakers, are the vehicle of the great auspicious Lord Ganesha.

LINE 5 (Broken)

Achieving stability is seen. The real purpose shines through. Progress is auspicious, fortunate and expected. One is advised not to dwell upon the duality of failure and success.

LINE 6 (Top, Unbroken)

Maintaining authority with love. A dynamic breakthrough is due. The space poses many risks, yet, good fortune is seen. There is progress and success, but with the presence of regret, however sincere, or upright one maybe.

