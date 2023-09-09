Hexagram 6: Explore The Creative Interpretation Of Opposing Polarities

When opposing forces in life, conflicts and defenses raise their heads, look at the opposing energies of yin and yang merge in consonance, to make a whole. According to Taoism, all things in the Universe emerge from the Yin-Yang and the movement of energies between the two polarities. I Ching holds that movement between the two to ransom, by capturing the natural phenomenon to interpret transformations, momentum, change and regeneration in live events.

Hexagram 6

Based on the contrasts that present themselves, and since we had seen Hexagram 9 in the last column, I have chosen Hexagram 6. Numbers in Chinese divination play an exceptional part, not only since the Hexagrams are numbered, but the coins and yarrow are cast at specific numbers for a specific number of times.

Numbers in Chinese are called “shùzì” which literally means “counting words”, so every number when read in Chinese is a meaningful word — and like a pun, holding more than one meaning. The meaning of that word and number, thus, has the potential to be either auspicious or inauspicious.

In the previous columns we studied the interpretations of Hexagram numbers 1 and 9. Today, when we learn the interpretation of Hexagram 6, we shall see what the number 6 means in its language of origin. In Chinese Pinyin number 6 is written as 六 and called “liù”; which sounds like words that mean ‘slick’, ‘smooth’; in Cantonese, it sounds like ‘good fortune’ or ‘happiness’. Thus the number 6 is considered a good number for effortless, efficient, easy business practices. Hexagram 6 however is called “Conflict” or “Act of Arguing”.

Imagery associated with Hexagram 6

The image accompanying the reading shows a divided sky and a divided earth. The water and the land connect the two divisions. There is a calm, bright mountain in sight on the right. On the left, two men are seen at the edge of a cliff. There is a trench between both the cliffs which seems to be connected with a tree growing on the right side. There is water below, in the trench between the cliffs that reaches the great mountain. The water body has two boats. The sky towards the left above the travellers is black, grey and dark; but the other side is brighter. As seen in the pic, the fourth and the sixth lines are broken. Let us interpret each line:

Line 1 (Broken line at the bottom of the Hexagram)

The evident storm of conflicts and disputes can be overcome with calm. Force and fighting need to be avoided. Be aware: the solution would be so simplistic, that it could be missed. If the adversary is strong, drop the dispute, if an equal, seek to ally.

Line 2 (Unbroken line)

Graceful retreat is the best option in the face unsurmountable obstacles or a superior challenging force. Show of courage would be a foolish ego boosting option, with dangerous outcomes not only for oneself, but for the friends and the community at large. Give up, let it pass.

Line 3 (Broken line)

Greed generates conflict. Humble acceptance of your current materials with contentment rather than opting for ostentatious extravagance is suggested. Work fair towards a fair outcome.

Line 4 (Unbroken line)

The price of conflict is always too

high. So, give up the winning game with a weaker opponent, or the defense against a stronger one. Work on goodwill.

Line 5 (Unbroken line)

Let go. A negotiator, sutradhar or mediator who is neutral in approach is ideal; otherwise time can aid conflicts to self-resolve.

Line 6 (Unbroken line)

Victory based on force, authority, power of superior position cannot last.

Win by the sword and be condemned to carry a shield. The Mahabharata is the best example of conflict. It’s parallel in naturopathy or healing would encompass the tackling of a disease where the body rebels against itself or cancer — a defence mechanism gone wrong. Going back to the Hexagram, readers can progress by moving on from the interpretation of Hexagram 6 to Hexagram 60 where “conflict is changed to limitation” or Hexagram 20 where “conflict converts into meditation”.

In the next column, we shall learn more about Hexagram 4, a number that is considered inauspicious in Chinese astrology.

(The writer is a Reiki & Naturopathy practitioner)

