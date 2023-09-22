Decoding Hexagram 28: The Indicator Of Change And Potential

Hexagram 28 is about the power of restraint in the wake of great potential. When you get this reading, know that it is the decision in times that hold great potential that will drive the imminent and unavoidable change. Action is the only solution to bring about change.

Drastic change is due. One will find that the regular means and methods are not competent enough to accommodate that great potency that time presents. New, unusual and accurate means need to be devised to accommodate the sweeping changes.

I Ching divination is based on the Book of Changes and the best way to adapt to change is to implement it at the earliest. Hexagram 28 guides one to take immediate action. Such actions require the understanding of the “great potential”.

With one’s best efforts things would be accomplished efficiently and successfully. The opportunity is auspicious says the I Ching.

Man and his attitude

The reading talks directly to the reader. Says the I Ching: “Times of great potential require a man who is steadfast and willing, if necessary to stand alone. Such a man will dedicate himself to the great task that is before him, even if means turning his back on the world itself. His joy is in fulfilling the opportunities which these times present and the trivial cares and concerns of the world are of far less importance to him now.

“His joy is in fulfilling the opportunities that these times present and the judgement of the world should be of far less importance to him at this time.”

I Ching is asking you develop insight which in turn would lead to humility. Assess oneself without overestimating one’s capabilities, be reserved, held-back and restrained, lest someone be offended. This is not a time to relax, nor let things pass-by or take its own course. However, note that you may not achieve anything by putting pressure on others, be patient.

The image accompanying this reading is of a Chinese man standing on a cliff with his Chinese cap and a stick. His weight is on his left foot while his right leg is bent.

The cliff is low and almost like a protruding stone over a water body that is orange with the reflection of the setting sun. This image is pictured from the perspective of someone who is in a bush of plush red-orange flowers leading up to a tree right behind the man over whose head the tree forms a longish roof, just enough to match the stoney cliff below.

Line-wise interpretation

The beauty of this Hexagram is in the matching symmetry of the nature and the lines presented in the Hexagram. The bottom and the top lines are broken – supposed to be interpreted as weak; but for the great potential they hold betwix!

LINE 1 (From below, Broken)

Caution is to be exercised, when one has to accomplish a task in a given time-frame. If caution and wisdom are not at the foundation of any task, even the greatest ventures fail. Titanic is an example. Take nothing for granted. To hurry is the call of the devil. Yet, I Ching calls for immediate action, based upon the foundation of wisdom and caution. Minor troubles could be caused by lack of essential information, as well as the inability to influence its course. The positive is that there is no guilt and the white reeds of music spell luck.

LINE 2 (Unbroken)

A strange situation, yet there is a favourable phase. The most lush branch at the root of the tree almost touching the earth allows it to upgrade, get better nutrition and spread its seeds.

LINE 3 (Unbroken)

A limit is reached, misfortune is struck, something is lost, broken. All this drama in life is worth it, as it stands to be profitable in the morrow.

LINE 4 (Unbroken)

Agenda is the sound of the deathknell of luck. Man is armed with wisdom, knowledge, experience, however without control over a difficult situation. Power is not be abused for personal gain; if done, humiliation is definite.

LINE 5 (Unbroken)

A lot of wasted actions. Cooperate with all ranks of people to maintain stability.

LINE 6 (Top, broken)

Find yourself. Discover, define, draw, paraphrase, cleanse and create yourself. Loss of self in pursuit of success is the best ladder to unlimited success. It has no steps, only a space. Define it.

(The writer is a Reiki & Naturopathy practitioner)

