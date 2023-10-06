Hexagram 21: Decoding What It Means And Its Impact

One of the images associated with Hexagram 21 is of a kingly figure sitting on a throne like chair on the ‘umrah’ / ‘umbartha’ or the area that connects the living room with the balcony. He has a scroll in his right hand and is wearing a robe revealing a foot rest and the tip of his shoes that look like eyes. There are two pillars on either side. The room is at a height and one can see trees and the sky in the background. The Chinese man is wearing a decorative cap that looks like a graduation hat but with tassels hanging from four corners; sports a long beard, almost reaching his heart with two pronged ends.

Message is “I want to break free”

Provoke, challenge, antagonise, and confront the problem. Bite through, break free, and gnaw at obstacles. It would also be advantageous to use your judgement and punish. Watch out for inaccuracies, lies, delays, and not addressing the problem head-on. Make an offering, that too would pave the way to success. Never try to cover up mistakes or problems. Also, cooperate with guides, masters, authorities; not with fear, but with faith and confidence. This will help you to make quick and incisive decisions. Decisions as harbingers of change.

Obstructionists’ effect on groups

Decisions that stand as obstacles in the harmonious working of a group need to be forcefully eradicated, only then can the work of the group conclude successfully. These obstacles do not originate from outside forces but from persons within the group who sow discord. Such a person does not support group missions and discredits anyone who does. The longer he remains in the group, the more confused and demoralised the group will become. They pretend to be doing rightful actions, but in reality, have no positive agenda. Such obstructionists need to be removed immediately or they could cause the disintegration of the group and complete failure of its mission.

Call for just and fair action

The strongest measures are called for to tackle the opposing actions of these obstructionists. An unbiased, wise, and outspoken leader’s resolute action including the implementation of maximum penalties for wrongful acts, justly and equally administered and speedily executed is the call of the day.

A lackadaisical attitude or carelessness in addressing these issues will undermine the group, breeding disrespect for organisational integrity. A social group that does not care about harm to its members, respect of the group, reflects a state of disintegration and decline of society at large leading to chaos and ultimate downfall.

Interpreting changes in each line

Hexagram 21 is made up of two powerful trigrams. Trigrams are made of three lines. The upper three reflect ‘Fire’ and the lower three reflect ‘Thunder’ and mirrors restriction and punishment. Interpreted as bodily humours, this would mean that the agni element is present in the upper body while the vayu element is restricted to the lower. Balance and movement of these bodily humours is of importance to healing. In I Ching, Hexagram 21 is often referred to as ‘jaws’ interpreted as ‘caught in between two natural forces’. A positive union is possible when the ‘middle’ or ‘the thing caught between the two’ is bitten through, or chewed up. Every line surely says, ‘this is not a mistake’. For me, this hexagram talks purely about the influence of Rahu and Ketu with a very rudimentary introduction of the Guru-Shani jodi, and all four with reference to what’s ingested in one’s life. In music, the hexagram reflects notes of Pahadi raag from the family of Bilaval thaat in Hindustani or Melakarta raga- Dheerasankarabharanam in Carnatic music.

LINE 1 (Below, Unbroken)

Movement may be restricted calling for a time to wait and watch. You may feel locked up, but it is for your own good. Harmony will come back in due time, till then gather your energy, observe and let all interactions play out while you sit tight taking your time to reflect with clarity, purity and focus.

LINE 2 (Broken)

Beneath the ease of a situation there are unaddressed and deeper issues. Address them or confront them; but deep dive with gusto and feel not frightened of anything including your own joy. Be co-operative with the little change that you find. This finding may not be huge, but prove beneficial for many.

LINE 3 (Broken)

The jaws unite in process of biting, they encounter the old and poisonous says the Book of Changes. Beware of complaints; seek alliance. Communication poses challenges, nevertheless stand your ground and speak your own truth as you realise there is no right and wrong; all are entitled to their opinion; persist and stop not till a larger picture emerges. Know that you are connected to greater creative forces so do not fear to act alone.

LINE 4 (Unbroken)

Obstacles, drudgery, resistance need to be accepted gracefully as they pave way for direct and effective action, best done in surrender. Prod deeper, sharper; persist, do not give up; don’t let this opportunity go. Be open to the new; give up old patters to donate what is needed unflinchingly and your prospects shine through.

LINE 5 (Broken)

Sudden, long and arduous adversity comes with financial gain and social advantages. View it with a spiritual eye; be diplomatic, persist, preserve your energy; get objective solutions, if needed. Know that you hold the answers, solutions and secrets within. With patience and persistence, a decisive move will benefit with the gifts of regeneration, rejuvenation, renewal, and a new life.

LINE 6 (Unbroken)

Listen and listen! Try to maintain calm composure as you feel distant, left alone, punished, cut off for a short time. Caution! there is a trap ahead or the way is blocked. Differences in all spheres could appear. Prevent the old fear and confusion to appear on the horizon of your life. Be focussed internally; set your intent on truth and love and the imbalances will disappear. The fountain of everlasting energy is available to you now.

(The writer is a Reiki and Naturopathy practitioner, and also practices Astrology as a hobby)

