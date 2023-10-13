Hexagram 60: How To Implement Limitations And Restrictions To Be A Better Person

Just as a form holds within it a physical limit to authenticate its existence, identity, character, shape, size and name, similarly, the life-direction of a wise person is defined by his limitations. Without limitations, a person could be directionless, without a purpose or any goal in life.

Scoring Limits (from Indian mythology to sport)

Though the most famous limit is the ‘Laxman Rekha’ of the Ramayana, the most practical example is when the third Varaha Vishnu avatar, in the form of a wild and tamasic looking boar. He protects Mother Earth by lifting her out of the depths of the kshir sagar or the ocean of milk, using his tusks; just as the fourth Narsimha Vishnu avatar — a half-lion and half-human — protected Pralhad from the tortures of Hiranyakashyap. One cannot forget Hanuman when we talk of limits as he is the ultimate protector. Followers of the shakta tradition entitle protection rights solely to the universal mother, the devi. Protection is almost always sought by the divine against the devil, as the war is always against evil. Angi or fire is the most beloved instrument used by gods for destruction of evil.

Interestingly, in most sports, limitations are challenged. A sportsman has to either cross a boundary, reach a boundary or lose the game. In cricket, runs are scored between two creases but if the ball crosses the boundary by land, four runs are rewarded and six if it flies above it. The batsman loses his playtime if stumped outside the crease.

Extents of limits

Limits in human behaviour establish thresholds of a moral code of conduct. The best limitations add joy to life and don’t lead to destruction. The Book of Changes says that The Superior Man limits even his personal interests to show his loyalty to those above him and faithfulness to those under him.

Limitations need to be reasonable and held within bounds. Excessive limitations in one’s life create narrowness and deprivation; when placed on others, restrict their development and create resentment leading to rebellion and hatred.

Strength of character requires focussed efforts in a chosen direction. Limitations define a man’s character just as Shri Ram is referred to as ‘Maryada Purushottam’, which means the ‘Superior Man who knows his limits’. A superior man, finds liberation not by escaping all duties and responsibilities but by limiting himself to his chosen field of performance.

Interpreting each line

The image that accompanies this hexagram has no human figure. It is a landscape showing water a river or the sea at a distance. Beyond the sea are four mountains and the land that reaches it is covered with stones and water, as thought the tide is low. On the right of the image is a tree that has some moss over its base and a few branches that cover the pink sky above the mountains.

LINE 1 (Bottom, unbroken)

Stop. Stay where you are. Maintain status quo. That way the possibility of committing error does not arise. Avoid rash decisions, arrogant behaviour, rather exercise caution and pass judgement by measure. Stay inwardly focused. Here the unsurmountable limitation is to be acknowledged and accepted judiciously, discreetly, subtly, wisely and of course with grace. Say no when you have to say no.

LINE 2 (Unbroken)

Time is lost by staying put and not moving. But now, be prompt, seize immediately, enthusiastically, powerfully the opportunity that surely arrives. Probably, a great project calls for participation. Work hard to eradicate obstacles to achieve success. Don’t run away or confront, seek an alliance; be receptive to innovative ideas, seek wider horizons, think big; limiting your aspirations will ensure bad luck.

LINE 3 (Broken)

Without self-limits, there is umpteen cause to lament with no one to blame, but your own self. So, break free of the usual self-defeating thoughts. Try to reimagine things. See the great opportunity with clarity. Do not approach authority. Look within, consider in depth, ponder, contemplate, deliberate, the new is bound to shine through. Go with the flow. Or, follow your ingenuity to find pleasure inside the limits of what is fair and honourable.

LINE 4 (Broken)

Work with inner preparedness, within limitations, don’t struggle or battle using clichéd defences as the best self-regulation empowers. Set a higher vision, take the higher path, act according to the will of the higher Self or God. When one is naturally attentive to all regulations, one is due to succeed and prosper. Achieve all acts of self-discipline, restrain with moderation and peace using quite articulation.

LINE 5 (Unbroken)

There is unspoken sweetness, auspiciousness and good fortune in living a life of restrain that leads to admiration, prosperity and esteem. Avoid imposing unnecessary limitations on others. Practice what you preach so that your influence grows. Speak with delight and sweetness as sorrows disappear for something important to return. Knowledge held by great kings is yours.

LINE 6 (Top, Broken)

There is an urge to enforce strict actions, call for exacting punishments; but tyranny only causes harm. Strict limits can create greater counterforce; instead give up resentment and you give up your sorrow too. Recognise the role and nature of sacrifice that is needed here. It is very essential to be centred and grounded and not fly up to be caught by a predator. Mind your business but be mindful and generous to a limit.

(The writer is a Reiki and Naturopathy practitioner, and also practices Astrology as a hobby)