Covid-19 lockdown effect: Can't stop worrying about the future? Experts share tips for 'living in the moment'

In your times of anxiety, you might have often come across these words of gem from friends and peers:

“Don’t ponder about the past or the future—live in the present!”

“All you have is this moment. Don’t let it pass.”

“Live in the moment! Make the most of it!”

Ultimately, all these maxims drive us to one simple point: to attain true happiness and harmony, it is important to drop all that you hold within and live in the present moment.

What exactly does it mean to 'live in the now?'

“Present moment means 'HERE AND NOW' — noticing what's happening inside you, and around you right now, in this moment. What thoughts you have, what feelings you have and what kind of sensations that bring to your body,” answers Dr Saloni Singh, Gurgaon-based Life & Self-Mastery Coach and Author.