Power of the powder: All you need to know about superfood powders like moringa, bee pollen and more...

Hard pressed for time to cook elaborate and healthy meals for the family? Yet the need of the hour is a bowl of nutrients to keep ailments at bay. Green powders come in handy during such spells. The lack of time or resources to prepare nourishing food with vegetables and lentils need not be compromised, as superfood powders like moringa, tomato, bitter gourd, tamarind/coconut rice powders and others come in as handy substitutes.

What are superfood powders

Vegetable and fruit powders are specific organic food which are dried naturally or at low temperatures. These are known to be full of minerals, vitamins and phytonutrients. They can be added to enhance the taste of your food and smoothies

Dehydrated vegetables are finely ground into powders and stored for future use and convenience. They can be either pure or combined with spices and other ingredients to lend flavour and taste. These powders hold most of the micronutrients, minerals and antioxidants depending on the variety of greens used and is a fitting backup during exigencies. “Since ages, herbs, leafy and other vegetables or dals are sun-dried or dry roasted on low flame before being ground into fine powders or ‘rice podis’ in Tamilian homes. These podis are mixed in hot rice with a spoonful of ghee for a quick, tasty, natural and chemical-free meal,” reveals Shravani Raj of Shree Shakti Enterprises adding, “popular ones are paruppu or dal podi, puliyogarai (tamarind and spices) and coconut rice podi that is blended with methi, urad dal, chilli and curry leaves to enhance the flavour.”

Benefits galore

“While antibiotic and antibacterial properties comprising moringa powder is packed with minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, and treats stomach disorders, bitter gourd is excellent for reducing blood sugar, cholesterol, with cancer-fighting properties,” informs Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian Jinal Savla.