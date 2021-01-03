The 2021 checklist: Types of relationships we should include in our lives in the new year

Workplace equations

After the experience of work from home (WFH), our attitude towards our co-workers has transformed radically. An ongoing re-emergence to work, for instance, coming back to an original or revised vocation for a couple of months without relapse of health complications, rests on a combination of individual and social stimuli.

WFH has shown all of us the crucial role that our colleagues played in our daily life, and the importance a healthy work-place environment has in our mental well-being. Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, informs, “Missing out on the office banter, discussions and lunchtime conversations has been one of the major adjustments that people have had to cope with during WFH. As a result, a lot of people are now able to empathize better, have become more tolerant of their colleagues, and in most cases more appreciative of their importance in daily life.”

Encouraging a congenial workplace is of prime importance, an atmosphere which makes employees feel appreciated and respected in order to improve work ethics and make the shift back to work effortless.

Co-living

Co-living is the need of the hour for young working professionals and students which gives them a chance to interact constructively. According to Kahraman Yigit, Co-Founder and CEO, Olive by Embassy, a co-living space, “The pandemic has compelled people to prefer places that offer greater safety along with fully furnished facilities. In consideration to the extensive offerings that co-living spaces and shared accommodations offer, along with ensuring enhanced safety protocols, this alternative will gradually become a necessity for modern migrants as they adjust and familiarize themselves with the new normal.” In keeping with the increasing demand for affordable accommodation in cities, co-living will continue to offer feasible and sociable options.