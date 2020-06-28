Hues that can heal mental blues!

The use of colour as a therapy, known as chromotherapy, dates back thousands of years; proof of this can be established from ancient scripts from India, China and Egypt. Colour therapy is a holistic, non-invasive and potent drill, and can be achieved by practising these vibrations of energy to bring about adjustments in our own human energy fields, thereby altering our balance in our day-to-day lives.

People can have a leaning towards particular colours. “They often associate specific hues with certain mood states. For instance, warmer colours like oranges and reds represent warmth or stronger emotions,” says Kamna Chibber, Head of Department, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Colour choices can indicate where there may be an imbalance of colour which can highlight a potential problem; whether emotional, physical, mental or spiritual and can give indications of personality issues which may need to be addressed.

Vobgyor vibes

Colour has been an inevitable part of not just the rainbow but our lives and vocabularies; most importantly of our spiritual being. Ever wondered why you choose to wear pink coloured outfit today or felt more at ease in a room with orange coloured walls? Colours influence your mood, personality, feelings and even your physical energy.