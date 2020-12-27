2021 calling: Welcome the New Year with positivity and bid adieu to pandemic blues

At some point or the other, haven’t we all worried about natural disasters to safety hazards and perils on holiday outings? But 2020 caught us unaware. Hit unexpectedly, the entire world dealt with things like never before — border closure, social distancing, lockdowns, wearing masks, work from home, home-schooling, loss of income and more constraints. Above all, the fear of losing our lives, or that of our near and dear ones to this deadly virus, overshot our anxiety meters.

According to Kaavya Iyer, Clinical Psychologist, “The first thing that we can do to welcome 2021 is to make small, positive, attainable resolutions. Everyone will tell you that you should block 2020 out, but that’s easier said than done and also, repressive. Instead, look back at everything you went through and reflect on how you pulled yourself up, the skills you built and lessons you learnt and how they’ll take you through the coming year.”

The aftermath

For some, anxiety is all about being prepared and in control. Sixty-nine-year old Sadanand Poojary from Mumbai was detected with the viral infection and in a serious condition. He was hospitalised for more than a month. The first couple of weeks spent in isolation in the ICU with doctors and nurses in PPE kits; with ventilator for company was the worst as he relates, “Pandemic has taught me to expect the worst — because what could be worse than looking at death in its eyes. I had panic attacks after recovery. Now that things have settled, a little voice still keeps telling me not to get zealous as it could all go utterly off beam, and I should be prepared.” It may not be possible to stop misfortunes and inflictions from taking place but one can be geared up to buttress it all when it occurs.