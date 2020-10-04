Staycations at wellness retreats see an upsurge amid pandemic

We have stayed indoors for too long and with respite of lockdown lifting, people are prone to opt for more fitness regimes and a healthy lifestyle. With a toll on mental well-being, the stressed-out community is heading towards wellness retreats since international travel still seems a long way to resume. Many have undergone the trauma of being hit by the virus and with protracted period spent indoors, they have more reason to indulge in feel-good experiences that are revitalising or detoxifying in nature.
“With more awareness, guests have started picking quality over quantity due to the restriction on disposable income in 2020,” observes Srikant Peri, General Manager, Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa located in Pavana Nagar, adding, “We have seen a significant increase in check-ins over the months of August and September.” Since the human body is made up of three vital elements, vata-kapha-pitta, any imbalance between these three constituents can lead to various disorders. Yogic kriyas help alleviate these problems and most of the retreats offer them in their packages.
Holistic well-being
The foremost concern in the present state of affairs is mental well-being. Staycation in the retreats are a voyage of holistic fitness steered by an impeccably trained set of ayurvedic, yogic, mindfulness and fitness professionals and spa cuisine chefs, conveying cohesive wellness packages that are spot-on for individual health goals. Pranic chakra-cleansing, cocooning wraps, hydro-treatments, inducing better sleep are some of the transformative changes one can experience.
A four-day life changing residential Inner Engineering Retreat at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, works at a makeover on an inner level to expand the awareness and insight of our outlook towards life, work and the world we live in.
Dr Manoj Kutteri of Atmantan Wellness Centre in Mulshi has incorporated Yogic Kriyas in the daily routine as prevention against pandemic. Yoga may play a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. They are particularly useful in allaying their fears and anxiety. Neti and Dhauti Kriyas come to the rescue while self-isolating.
The Art of Living by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bangalore underscores easing inter-personal relations, less social anxiety, supports immune system, greater sense of happiness and enthusiasm and decrease of stress hormones.
Status quo for admission
The wellness retreats allow intra-state visitors, as long as they are not carrying a ‘home quarantine’ mandate by the Government of Maharashtra. All guests are subjected to mandatory thermal screening. Checking of oxygen saturation levels using a pulse Oximeter is additionally carried out on site, informs Srikant Peri. Mahesh Natarajan, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Business Development, Ananda in the Himalayas in Rishikesh, says, “Ananda Spa Resort opened for domestic business since August 1, 2020. People are interested in improving their well-being, and we have seen a good traction in our wellness stays. We are operating on limited inventory to ensure safety for all guests and staff. Intra-state guests are allowed but they have to get a RT PCR test done to ensure complete safety.”
Doctors’ advice
Dr Kedar Tilwe, Psychiatrist, Fortis Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital avers, “A change of environment can help a person refresh and gain a new perspective, at the same time allowing them time and tranquillity required to help manage their stress better. However, in the current situation of ‘Begin Again’ and the restriction on movements, staycations may be the way to travel.” His advise to those travelling:
• Complete digital detox or limiting screen time to 1 hour a day for the whole family.
• No work rule, if possible, during the staycation.
• Avoid or limit daily chores.
• Engage more in family activities, a book or your preferred hobby.
• Practice mindfulness techniques can also be a good way to enjoy the time.
Mental awareness week
The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2020 is ‘kindness’. Let’s show our gentler, nicer side and help those undergoing mental stress and depression. Connect with nature which has a soothing and tranquil effect on the mind, body and soul.
Srikant Peri informs, “Most COVID recovered patients show signs of trauma and need for balancing the mind, body and soul. In all likelihood, this results from being in prolonged isolation and from the stigma attached to the disease. Pranayama, meditation and yoga have been found very useful in combating this stress. We have designed the Dharana Resilience Program that specifically addresses these concerns.”
The meditation and yoga skills you learn in these retreats stay with you and help you go out and deal with the challenges the world throws at you.