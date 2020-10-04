Staycations at wellness retreats see an upsurge amid pandemic

Status quo for admission

The wellness retreats allow intra-state visitors, as long as they are not carrying a ‘home quarantine’ mandate by the Government of Maharashtra. All guests are subjected to mandatory thermal screening. Checking of oxygen saturation levels using a pulse Oximeter is additionally carried out on site, informs Srikant Peri. Mahesh Natarajan, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Business Development, Ananda in the Himalayas in Rishikesh, says, “Ananda Spa Resort opened for domestic business since August 1, 2020. People are interested in improving their well-being, and we have seen a good traction in our wellness stays. We are operating on limited inventory to ensure safety for all guests and staff. Intra-state guests are allowed but they have to get a RT PCR test done to ensure complete safety.”

Doctors’ advice

Dr Kedar Tilwe, Psychiatrist, Fortis Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital avers, “A change of environment can help a person refresh and gain a new perspective, at the same time allowing them time and tranquillity required to help manage their stress better. However, in the current situation of ‘Begin Again’ and the restriction on movements, staycations may be the way to travel.” His advise to those travelling:

• Complete digital detox or limiting screen time to 1 hour a day for the whole family.

• No work rule, if possible, during the staycation.

• Avoid or limit daily chores.

• Engage more in family activities, a book or your preferred hobby.

• Practice mindfulness techniques can also be a good way to enjoy the time.

Mental awareness week

The theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2020 is ‘kindness’. Let’s show our gentler, nicer side and help those undergoing mental stress and depression. Connect with nature which has a soothing and tranquil effect on the mind, body and soul.

Srikant Peri informs, “Most COVID recovered patients show signs of trauma and need for balancing the mind, body and soul. In all likelihood, this results from being in prolonged isolation and from the stigma attached to the disease. Pranayama, meditation and yoga have been found very useful in combating this stress. We have designed the Dharana Resilience Program that specifically addresses these concerns.”

The meditation and yoga skills you learn in these retreats stay with you and help you go out and deal with the challenges the world throws at you.