Aamchee Food Review: The New Restaurant Near Babulnath, Mumbai, Is A Medley Of The City's Cuisine

Aamchee means “ours” in Marathi. And the husband-wife duo, Pinky and Aseem Dikshit, reiterate that that’s what they want the restaurant to be for everyone that steps into it. “We want every guest to feel at home and belonged,” says Aseem. “Another reason to name it Aamchee was that the food that we serve is from across Mumbai — aamchee Mumbai — for every Mumbaikar.”

The menu boasts dishes from areas across the city like Bandra, Sion, Chembur, and Dongri. It also includes the good old Gymkhana culture that was an integral part of Mumbai when it was Bombay. Speaking of which, I suggest you start with the Gymkhana Corn Chowder. Steaming hot, freshly grated corn soup is heartwarming. Follow it up with Chowpatty Salad or Currimbhoy Potato Salad. The latter is their take on the famous chef, Currimbhoy’s, salad. The Kasundi Mayo surely adds the zing.

Their ‘Small Plates’ are their variations of varied popular dishes of Mumbai. Vada Pav Slider is, as the name suggests, an adaptation of the local vada-pav. These mini-sized vada-pavs are served with chillies and four varieties of chutneys. Mind you, the red one is quite fiery and not for the weak-hearted. Must try are Parsi Chutney Bombs, Mini Poha Samosas and Cheese Hirva Thecha Pav. The bombs are ball-shaped potato croquettes stuffed with typical green chutney of the Parsis and are delectable. Cheese Hirva Thecha Pav is a version of chilly cheese toast where the bread is liberally covered with their homemade green chilly thecha (crushed green chillies) and cheese before baking. The samosas are bite-sized patti samosas stuffed with poha – flattened rice tossed with some coconut, onion and green chillies. This is a more delicious version of the traditional poha samosa. Bandra Mushroom Shami Bites are succulent mushroom kebabs sandwiched between the flaky pastry that comes from Bandra bakeries.

They have Gymkhana Specials as well. These traditional bakes are surely worth trying; especially the Spinach and Cottage Cheese Bake.

Their mains are called ‘Mumbai Specials’. Bagh Berry Pulav with Sunday Dal is an option for those who like rice in their meals. But if you are not the typical eater and don’t mind variety in your meals, opt for Aamchee Thecha Rolls with Misal. The traditional misal is served with pinwheel-shaped breads layered with red chilli chutney. The breads are super tasty on their own too as the chutney is just right spicy and doesn’t overpower. Misal too is not overwhelming, just rightly spiced. Or go for the Babulnath MMM Parathas – masala parathas served with Methi Malai Mutter and a crunchy, tomato, and cucumber salad. Parathas are freshly made and hot. The vegetable is a little sweet; but as Aseem puts it, “The crowd in the vicinity prefers that kind of a taste.”

Don’t go overboard with the food. Save space for desserts. They have an awesome choice, and for some reason call some great desserts ‘After Desserts’. The difference between desserts and ‘after desserts’ is that the latter are ice cream-based, while the desserts are traditionals with a twist. Their IC Colony Serradura is the Portuguese dessert with orange marmalade and ginger biscuits. Strongly recommended are Dongri Khaaja and Vegan Coconut Pudding in the desserts. The Dongri Khaaja is a gulab jamun sandwich (khaaja biscuits instead of bread) topped with authentic pista paste, floating in kesar rabdi. The diversity of textures pleasures your palate. Vegan Coconut Pudding is a delectable, smooth, simple pudding served with fresh fruit compote.

Please don’t miss the Mithai Sundae in ‘after desserts’ — an ensemble of pure saffron ice cream and unadulterated pista ice cream. They have a secret syrup that they pour over it at the table when they present the ensemble to you. The Pista Ice Cream is an absolute, authentic paste of pistas with cream and real pista pieces. It is delicious as part of the sundae and even just stand-alone. So, if you don’t have the appetite for the whole sundae, order just the ice cream, but don’t forget to taste the incredible ice cream.

If you have the time and someplace in the stomach, then have their Sparkling Coffee — 60ml espresso topped with tonic water. Perfect dote for food coma.

Cost for two: Rs 1,800 (for two)