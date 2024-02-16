8 Resume Mistakes To Avoid

Pics: Freepik

Making an impression is something that most aspire for. It is especially true when it comes to creating the right impact at the workplace. And it starts with creating the perfect resume. However, there are times when even the smartest bulb makes silly errors in writing the resume.

So, let us look at the mistakes made while writing one and ways to rectify them so that your perfect job doesn’t slip away from your hand thanks to a faulty resume.

Importance of resume

Col Gaurav Dimri (retd.), Director HR – Sharda Group, rightly puts it, “A resume is not merely a document that solely provides information about a candidate’s profile; in fact, it is the first step in the recruitment process that generates a “pen picture” of the candidate to the recruiter.”

The resume thus is the most significant connect between the “intent of an organisation” which is looking to hire the right fit and “capabilities of a candidate” who is seeking a particular role based on his/ her credentials, qualifications, work experience and skill set. “With fast-paced hiring cycles being a norm nowadays, the recruiter has defined timelines to meet and therefore actually has very little time to have an in-depth look at a resume. Therefore, a candidate must be aware of how to create a great resume to correctly highlight the strengths and attributes that catch the eye of the hiring team/ recruiter during the shortlisting process,” adds Dimri.

For Ruchi Tambi, Sr Executive – Human Resource (People and Culture), Gradding.com, scanning resumes is a part of her job. “Not everyone has the right skills to draft a perfect resume. I suppose many candidates do not put much effort into their resumes, but it helps us to stick to their profiles.”

A good resume is a deal-breaker in the corporate world. Shifa Suresh, Head of Human Resources at Onsitego, mentions, “For instance, when we talk about the technology and service sector, one needs to mention skills such as adaptability to market trends, learnability, time management, customer service orientation, product knowledge and so on. Hence, it is only with the help of a strong resume that candidates can highlight their achievements and abilities and get noticed by an employer to secure an interview."

Avoid the mistakes

Here’s how one can avoid errors while drafting one’s resume.

Generic resumes are a strict no: Since each applicant comes with their own unique skill set, a one-size resume is not for all. Tailor-made resumes would be better for connectivity. Col Gaurav also adds that creating a haphazard resume without a chronological or sequenced format and unimaginative template needs to be kept at arm’s length.

Be precise and concise: “You might love talking about yourself, your struggles, achievements and skills, but the interviewer only needs to know them briefly. So, freshers must stick to one page and experienced applicants to a maximum of two pages,” suggests Ruchi.

Information presentation: While we don’t judge a book by its cover, most employers do look at their applicants through resumes. A frivolous-looking resume will reflect your lack of seriousness towards the job. Stay relevant with your information. Be honest about your skills. Col Gaurav adds, “A good resume should avoid focusing on description of nature of jobs undertaken or provide details of qualitative requirements of positions held during one’s career; rather achievements and outcomes should be highlighted. Candidates should not miss out on mentioning technical skills acquired and professional development programmes undertaken to strengthen one’s candidature.”

Adding irrelevant skills: Skills which don’t sync with the job role can be another blunder. Shifa reveals, “For example, when we talk about the service sector, a candidate should specifically mention skills like communication, teamwork, customer service, and interpersonal skills.”

Formatting and proofreading: According to Ruchi, there are times when the resume looks as if created in a rush without any effort put into proofreading or formatting. “Always format and proofread your resume to ensure it is error-free and presentable.”

Adding unnecessary images: All should avoid attaching an image since it is not recommended and looks unprofessional. If required, add a recent and professional-looking photograph of oneself as an exception.

Contact information: Chances are employers might try reaching out to the candidates but have trouble due to a lack of correct contact updates. “Updating one’s contact information in a timely manner is crucial to ensure they don’t miss out on any calls or emails from employers," suggests Shifa.

Mention learning skills: Col Gaurav reveals, “Another aspect a candidate must strive to highlight is keenness to learn in terms of professional education, courses and certifications undertaken and upskilling to remain updated and meet the ever-changing operating dynamics of the working environment.”