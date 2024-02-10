Happily Single: 6 Individuals Share Their Valentine's Day 2024 Plans

Pic: Freepik

GEN Z

Yash Vats, 22, data scientist-amateur astronomer

Yash Vats |

This Valentine’s Day is quite unique for me as I am celebrating it at a Vipassana Centre. Vipassana is an ancient meditation technique, and I was selected for a 10-day program running from the 10th to the 21st of February. Celebrating this day as a single person and having the opportunity to dedicate myself to something I have never tried. I believe that Vipassana is something everyone should experience, as it aids in understanding oneself at a deeper level. Being silent for a continuous 10 days and introspecting on one’s thoughts and way of thinking is really good for our own mental stability and hell of a task. I really don’t know how its going to be and I am really excited about it.

Manasa Suresh, 24, marketing lead

Manasa Suresh |

When you don’t have a significant other to celebrate it with, it’s easy to forget Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Despite being somewhat negatively viewed by those who are single, it provides a moment to reflect on the kinds of love that should be celebrated. Connection is at the core of relationships, and we are intrinsically hardwired to crave for some kind of kinship; to feel like we are a part of a grander design. We attach words like ‘souls’, ‘fates’, or ‘destinies’ to explain a deep bond with someone. It might be tempting to wax poetry on your romantic interest (and I encourage you to do so) but I feel a more universal showcase of love — one that most of us often brush under the rug — is consideration. How considerate you are towards others, and towards yourself, is often a good indicator to find out who you truly love. I’m planning to schedule a volunteering session and donate some money — that I’d have otherwise spent on an expensive dinner or overpriced activity — to support charities working towards the betterment of the environment. It’s a small way to show love and consideration towards something you care for. And the best part? It can make you feel just as good as that dinner date you never had.

Read Also Decoding The Gen Z Work Culture

MILLENNIALS

Prekchha Jain, 28, PR executive

Prekchha Jain |

In this era of dating apps, being single is daunting and special at the same time. I will be celebrating this Valentine’s day with my girl gang and male friends who never fail to make me feel heard and special. So, I will be hanging out with my buddies and in any case they fail to make it up, then I myself will go on a food walk in Chandni Chowk and have my ‘Me Time’. In my opinion, celebrating Valentine’s Day as a single is very special because it’s not just about being lovey dovey only with your partner because before getting loved by someone, it’s important to embrace our own self. Even if you are single and don’t have anyone around you, don’t lose your heart. Love yourself first, and manifest. You never know when universe gets you bump into your special person.

Kshitish Jeurkar, 42, screenwriter

Kshitish Jeurkar |

There is one person out there in everyone’s life craving for your unconditional love and that’s you. Don’t disappoint the soul. I am too old school for self-pampering but for a change, I will on this V-Day.

Importantly, as a screenwriter I am tempted to do a few things on this 14th Feb. I am gonna celebrate this Valentine’s Day with my characters and make them reach the apogee of this most beautiful human emotion. While doing so, I would try to learn a thing or two from them. I will do my best to refrain them from making that self-destructive decision of losing love.

And I would end my day, penning down a love story. Let’s go back to those old romantic movie eras. That made us feel happy for them. Being happy for others is another way to find a path on how to love yourself. So on this Valentine’s Day, irrespective of what your status is, ensure ‘Loving Thyself’.

Read Also Songs That Portray India's Changing Political And Cultural Tapestry

GEN X & BOOMERS

Aseem Merchant, 46, actor-producer

Aseem Merchant |

I believe everyone should learn to love themselves first. I’m celebrating that very self love on Valentine’s Day because only when you learn to love yourself first are you capable of loving another someday. I’ll be celebrating it with my daughter. I’m a single dad and we both love Mexican food. So, it’s a father-daughter dinner date, and what better day to celebrate true love than Valentine’s Day.

Sonu Bellani, 62

Sonu Bellani |

I am celebrating my Valentine with single and not single friends at a club. I don’t think you need anyone special to celebrate with. You are your own Valentine always. My message to others is being single is a state of mind. Just enjoy. Don’t stress too much.