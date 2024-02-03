Pic: Freepik

Many are quite dismissive about the working style of the Gen Z. Endless rants can be read and heard on social media. Thus, decoding the Gen Z work culture is of utmost importance to understand how they function, and why...

Culture code

For Anil Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of InCruiter, Gen Z is taking over the world these days. “Where we focused mainly on hustling and how we could learn and grow, Gen Z has a strong emphasis on flexibility, technology integration, and work-life balance. I think today’s generation is much more conscious and aware, which can greatly benefit corporations. What stuck with me was that Gen Z is socially conscious, prioritising diversity, and inclusion.”

Flt. Lt. Saras Malik, Chief People Officer, Human Resource and Training – Artemis Hospitals, thinks the Gen Z era is one of smart work rather than hard work. “What stands out is their collaborative nature. They can adapt themselves to the changing work requirements and ensure efficiency.”

If you ask 25-year-old corporate employee Aryan Jaiswal, he calls his generation of employees digital natives. “We, as a corporate employee, want to implement a hybrid work culture in the organisation to balance personal and professional life.”

Supporting Aryan is 21-year-old artist Gauri Minocha. She feels the Gen Z work culture does not revolve around the grind and the 9-to-5 job. “We just want flexibility to chase our own passions alongside our jobs. Gen Z also has an exhilarating entrepreneurial spirit. We like to experiment, start new projects, and just keep trying and testing. This is a new world altogether. They are financially independent, are doing what they love and also have abundant time for themselves. So I do definitely think that Gen Z is more daring and adventurous than previous generations where work is concerned.”

Taking notes

Aryan doesn’t feel the Gen Z work culture is misunderstood most of the times. “The current management does look at us as lazy, carefree types since we complete our tasks on time and enjoy the free time on the phone or with colleagues. Our weakness is our less traditional corporate approach, whether it is communication, or being less bound by organisational hierarchy.”

Tamanna Singh, the founder of Menoveda, India’s first menopause brand, respects the Gen Z tech-savviness that enhances efficiency and innovation. “However, with the constant bombardment of information, attention spans can be shorter, posing challenges for tasks requiring sustained focus. The pandemic has solidified the preference for remote work among Gen Z, and companies need to accommodate this preference. The focus on mental health and well-being has increased, with Gen Z seeking employers who prioritise these aspects.”

The potential for burnout, thanks to 24/7 connectivity and a need for instant gratification can make the generation’s employees energetic and dynamic but lacking patience. Flt. Lt. Saras mentions, “Post-pandemic, remote work acceptance has significantly increased, allowing for better work-life integration and opening up opportunities for women. Yet, the disadvantage is the blurred boundaries between personal and professional life.”

Gauri does think her generation’s work culture is misunderstood thanks to some feeling success comes with a stable job and paycheck. “They are not able to wrap their heads around the idea of a flexible working environment. They believe that we are all about holidays, travelling, self-care, and mental health, and do not treat their work responsibilities seriously. This assumption is false. In most situations, Gen Z just has a better work-life balance. I think our strengths and weaknesses are based on our generation's values and ethics. We believe in team spirit and inclusion. Our willingness to take risks and an entrepreneurial nature is a strength as it initiates creativity, innovation, experimentation and the ability to handle failure well.”

Giving tips

It is time to give the Gen Z generation tips to succeed in the workplace. Aryan adds, “Our driveway is not only to grow professionally but also personally which tends to give more meaning to our job and motivates us to work for a better future overall.”

“They should spend more time developing creative solutions and not heavily depend on AI tools,” suggests Anil. “Patience is the key. One of the key tips I keep in mind is to be open to learning. Upskilling is important to survive in today’s work environment, and Gen Z should definitely focus on learning and growing.”

Cultivating interpersonal skills is one suggestion. “While being tech-savvy is an asset, it’s essential to balance digital communication with in-person interactions. Networking is crucial for career growth. Attend industry events, connect on professional platforms, and seek mentors,” Tamanna points out.

Gauri wants everyone to adopt Gen Z work culture’s plus point of time management. “I aim to perform my best at whatever I do, which is the reason I probably take more stress and spend more hours at a stretch doing a particular activity. I believe that it is very important to be always punctual and to respect others’ time as much as I respect mine. I do not like to delay my orders. I always like to give myself ample time for completing my work, and not procrastinating.”

The Gen Z work culture can change the workplace for the better, if used wisely.