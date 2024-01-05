Suffering From Sinus? Avoid These 6 Foods

Pics: Freepik

The respiratory system is delicate and needs to be taken care of as it can bring in a host of health issues otherwise. Many suffer from sinusitis and the increasing pollution is not helping either. While external factors can be a problem in handling sinuses, it is interesting to note that foods can also be an issue. Certain foods need to be avoided to avoid aggravating your sinusitis.

Let us look at what sinusitis is all about and the food items you need to avoid.

What is sinus?

In medical terms, they are the air-filled spaces in our facial bones that are a big player in our respiratory system. Dr Nayan Shetty, ENT Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, reveals, “Comprising of frontal, maxillary, ethmoid, and sphenoid sinuses, these cavities are lined with a mucous membrane and filled with air. While they serve essential functions in humidifying and filtering the air we breathe, sinus issues can arise due to bacterial, viral, or fungal infections.”

When sinus infections hit you, the symptoms that crop up are not just discomforting, but also disruptive to daily life. Dr Apoorva Reddy, Senior Endoscopic Sinus Surgeon (ENT) and Head and Neck Oncosurgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, L.B Nagar, Hyderabad, mentions, “When the sinuses become inflamed, either due to allergies, or other factors, it can lead to symptoms such as nasal congestion, headache, facial pain, and difficulty breathing.”

Impact of food on sinus health

Medical practitioners often speak of the role of diet in managing sinus health being underestimated. Quite a few foods can exacerbate the conditions and not allow recovery. However, these reactions can vary from individual to individual. One food might aggravate the trouble in one person but not in another.

Here are some foods to stay away from if suffering from sinus issues:

Dairy products:

Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yoghurt tend to create thicker mucus. It means the nose plays host to microbial growth. “For those prone to sinus infections, minimising the intake of milk, cheese, and yoghurt can be beneficial in preventing excessive mucus production,” suggests Dr Shetty.

Foods high in saturated fat:

Food high in saturated fat like pizza, meat products, and cheese are big on helping inflammation of the body. It includes the sinuses. Thus, the inflammation can increase mucus production and intensify sinus symptoms.

Monosodium glutamate:

MSG is a commonly used flavour enhancer. Dr Shetty mentions, “MSG is pro-inflammatory and has been linked to triggering sinusitis. Individuals with sinus issues should be cautious about consuming foods containing MSG to prevent aggravating their condition.”

Caffeine and alcohol:

Dr Reddy mentions these two items contribute to dehydration, thickening mucus, and exacerbating sinus congestion

High gluten foods:

Wheat and certain grains have gluten in them. And it is this gluten that also worsens mucus production. Staying away from high-gluten foods would be great to lessen sinus-related discomfort.

Spicy foods:

“While spicy foods may provide relief for some, they can irritate the sinuses in others, leading to discomfort,” states Dr Reddy.