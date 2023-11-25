Loneliness is an emotion that will envelop you and bring you down in no time. At times, there is nothing that can help you come out of that hole. And WHO has recognised loneliness as a foremost global health threat impacting mortality equal to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. With this in mind, it is essential to discover 7 ways to get rid of loneliness and lead a mentally healthy life.

Socialise actively for enhanced well-being: It is essential to participate in social activities. Being part of clubs, gyms, events and social places matching your interests will provide physical activity apart from building purposeful connections. Dr Paras, mental health counsellor and director at Dr Paras Wellness Pvt LTD reveals, “Cultivating these connections improves self-awareness and creates avenues for the exchange of thoughts and emotions. Surprisingly, even engaging in regular communication, whether with real people or fictional characters, can be an effective strategy to combat loneliness.”

Engaging in recreational hobbies: Having a recreational hobby can be a great source of happiness and relaxation. It also brings with it chances for personal growth and skill development. When you learn a new activity, it stimulates your mind, develops creativity and develops cognitive function as a whole. Hobbies are a form of self-expression which helps a person explore their interests and passions. It enables them to lead a more fulfilling and balanced life.

Love and connection for a healthy mind: There is a deep connection of love with fostering a healthy mind. We need to recognise its importance in our life from childhood to adulthood. Love releases oxytocin referred to commonly as a bonding hormone that plays a role in building social connections. As loneliness might be associated with lower oxytocin levels, there is a need to foster emotional bonds.

Practising mindfulness and self-care: When you perform mindfulness practices like meditation and deep-breathing exercises, you promote self-awareness and mental reduction. Mrudula Joshi, senior psychologist, Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, states, “Prioritising self-care involves recognising and addressing physical, emotional and mental needs. Developing a positive relationship with oneself through self-love and self-compassion is vital for emotional resilience. These practices not only help individuals navigate challenges but also fill internal voids by fostering a sense of inner peace and contentment.”

Create structure with a daily routine: The reason behind establishing a daily routine is to create a structure and purpose in our lives. A routine becomes a positive tool to fight feelings of emptiness and overthinking associated with loneliness. When you incorporate activities that provide happiness and a sense of accomplishment, people can bring a meaningful rhythm to their daily lives.

Writing down your feelings: Writing helps to pen your thoughts and feelings when in a state of loneliness. You do not have to be a wizard with words. You have to jot down what you are feeling and the things going into your mind in a journal. Give a few minutes daily to this process. It can help you analyse your loneliness process. You can even talk about it with your therapist in case.

Seek professional support as a proactive step: People need to understand that they cannot handle everything on their own. It is a crucial step in helping deal with mental well-being. Ask for professional help so that you can unlearn and relearn ways to deal with loneliness and related stress. It allows a helpful environment to grow personally and get the right tools to deal with life’s challenges.