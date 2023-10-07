Here's How Independent And Small Publications Are Becoming Messiahs For Authors In India

The world of books has always been huge in India. And these days, independent and smaller publications are enabling writers to present their stories. It is essential to know from a few such publishers about the rise of such publications and what it means to Indian writers.

The Present

There is a rise of independent and smaller publications in India and doing massive work. Dr Sara Khan, a Book Coach and Founder of Jot Down Ventures, thinks so. “Even I, as a book coach, guide my mentees to publish and print their books under their own company's banners. When I was looking for a good publisher for my fourth book, I spoke to many authors and diagnosed (that's the right word) a gap in the publishing industry. Studying those gaps plus my being in the writing industry for the past 15 years now, I started giving the end-to-end solution and thus opened Jot Down publishing house as a result to provide the holistic solution to the authors.”

Vishal Soni, CEO of Vishwakarma Publications, does feel that with the aid of new technology in printing and publishing and social media, Independent and smaller publications in India are making a good impact in the market.

This emergence stands for a transformative shift in literature and ideas. These publishing houses make a refreshing change from the traditional scene and bring varied voices and perspectives.

Vikas Rakheja, MD, Manjul Publishing House, mentions, “This surge in diversity and creativity is propelling Indian literature into uncharted territories, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of literary expression. The work being undertaken by these independent publications serve as invaluable platforms for up-and-coming writers, thinkers, and artists who might not conform to mainstream norms or themes. The rise of independent and smaller publications challenges the monopoly of established giants, encouraging healthy competition and pushing boundaries.”

He adds, “At the heart of this evolution lies the recognition that literature isn’t static; it evolves in tandem with society’s changing dynamics. Smaller publications are at the forefront of this evolution, capturing the pulse of contemporary life, social challenges, and cultural nuances in ways that might be overlooked by larger players. In essence, the rise of independent and smaller publications in India opens doors for new ideas, novel forms of expression, and underrepresented voices.”

The Impact

Soni talks of budding authors getting excellent opportunities. "They get a fair chance to get published and an opportunity to get their books in the market and read by good readers. New publishers come with new ideas, plans etc. and therefore a better chance to get better visibility of the book.”

The experienced authors get to work with a young team and minds with better ideas to work and encourage their books.

Rakheja agrees with Soni. "As these platforms seek fresh and unique voices, new writers now have the chance to share their stories, perspectives, and ideas with a wider audience. On the other hand, established writers also benefit from this transformation. The proliferation of independent publishing houses adds to the existing avenues for their work to be published, granting them increased flexibility and creative freedom.”

Of course, this rise means heightened competition for all involved. It will create a motivated atmosphere for elevating work and continuing growth and improvement. This intense competition for publishers makes them work hard, explore pioneering ideas and intensify the literary field to make it dynamic, all-encompassing and reflect the myriad of human experiences.

Dr Sara gives some revelations. “Authors-writers have full rights to know about their books, the number of copies printed and distributed so far. Due to the gaps I mentioned earlier, authors-writers do not get access to the correct details. Frustrated over the same, they’ve started to carve their own routes, plus with ease of the internet and good mentors they can build their own small yet transparent publishing house of their own for their publications.”

If you register on the ISBN website, it does ask whether the concerned person is an individual publisher. The government is doing its job of promoting independent publishing houses.

The Future

Rakheja admits that the future for independent and smaller publications in India will be dynamic and transformative and will impact the books that will get published. “Today, information is often consumed in bite-sized, easily digestible formats on social media platforms. This trend is likely to shape the direction of the publishing industry, as publications adapt to the preferences of readers in a fast-paced digital era. These smaller publications have the potential to bridge the gap between traditional long-form literature and the short attention spans that characterize our digital age.”

Longer and more immersive books always had a market. There is a rising demand from readers for succinct yet impactful books. It will bring us towards a rise in innovative literary formats like novellas, short story collections, essays, etc.

Dr Sara thinks there is some concern. "Now if anyone gets access to publish their books, they can publish anything they would like to. And, as a Book Coach, I only have to say there are books in the market which no one would like to read! I am not demotivating the new authors. But if you intend to publish your work independently, then at least hire good development editors, book editors and also beta readers. Because book writing is very different from any other writing works.”

Indeed, this is the time for smaller and independent publishers in India to make a mark on the readers.

