This is how Instagram has emerged as the new online shopping platform for today's generation

The world of Instagram is keeping everyone engaged. Indians are no different. And Instagram shopping is the new buzzword. Creators and brands are connecting with their buyers to sell unique items. And, it is a world that needs to be explored and discussed.

The slow and steady rise

Maya Varma, the co-founder and chief brand and product officer of Joker and Witch, is an accessory designer. Her watch and jewellery brand for the millennials and Gen Z is growing and winning awards. She sees Instagram in India as a game changer for brands. “The ease of creating a page and running ads enables any new brand to showcase and sell their products easily to a wide audience without any prior experience. Being a millennial and Gen Z-focused brand, we needed to build a strong brand identity on Instagram. Today Instagram marketing drives a staggering 80% of our sales.”

Deepanshu Suneja, the founder & CEO of Urbane Drip, has become a popular name on Instagram with the brand’s unique t-shirts. “The platform boasts over a billion monthly active users, making it a prime location to connect with potential buyers. Moreover, Instagram’s focus on visual content allows businesses to showcase their products in an aesthetically pleasing manner, capturing the attention of potential customers.”

He mentions, “By leveraging Instagram’s features such as product tags, shopping stickers and interactive stories, businesses can effectively showcase their products and generate sales. The seamless integration of shopping within the Instagram experience has made it convenient for users to discover and purchase products they love, leading to higher conversion rates.”

The analysis

Any medium comes with its baggage and rewards. Deepanshu does feel so. “To stand out, businesses need to focus on creating unique and engaging content that resonates with their target audience. Building a strong brand identity and developing a consistent visual aesthetic is crucial for attracting followers and establishing a loyal customer base.” He finds the ever-changing algorithm to be one of the downsides since it decides the sights of the content users.

Then, the dependence on visual content can challenge businesses small on visuals. Creativity, innovation and knowledge of the audience is needed to overcome the obstacles.

For Ashwini Seth, the founder of DENNISON INDIA, the benefits of Instagram are numerous, from access to big audiences to e-commerce integration. “However, it also faces challenges such as high competition, fake engagement and bots. To stand out, businesses must develop a comprehensive strategy that aligns with their target audience, creates unique value, and fosters genuine connections. Consistent effort and investment are necessary to maintain a successful presence on the platform.” Business success comes from setting realistic expectations, adaptability, continuous evaluation and refining one’s approach to the platform’s dynamics and audience needs.

Creating a brand identity is as important as investing in high-quality images and maintaining a steady content plan for a dynamic presence. “Genuine connections may lead to loyal consumers and word-of-mouth referrals. Look for influencers with shared beliefs, active audiences, and clear expectations for maximum influence. Authenticity on Instagram is crucial for building trust, credibility, and long-lasting relationships with customers,” Ashwini shares.

Shoppers speak

Actress Kamya Punjabi shops on Instagram regularly. “This affair of buying things from Instagram started during the Covid time. Small businesses were suffering a lot during this time. So, I thought I should do my bit. And that is how I started helping and promoting them and buying their products. Trust me, it has been a great experience,” she shares. “I feel very nice that the people I am associated with have all got good products and are doing good work. These small businesses need our support. But I also go to the shops and also help them, like buying lamps during Diwali, etc. So balancing is a good thing.”

However, with the vast expanse of the social media platform also comes the risk of running into troubles while making online payments. With the rise in online frauds, its important to beware while shopping. “Research is important. Don’t blindly click buy because you liked something. See what the brand is offering on the Instagram page. Check if they are a verified account or have websites, testimonials posted,” shares Nitin Singh, who uses the platform to keep himself abreast of trends.

