Daily routine videos are becoming a unique trend online, here's what digital creators and experts have to say

Over the past few years, routine videos are grabbing the attention of social media users on day-to-day basis. Many want to know what their favourite influencer or celebrity does

daily — be it is exercise videos, skincare routine or even food. Sometimes, you have people shooting their daily routine for the whole day or a particular period. You see them doing chores or daily tasks online. These simple task videos infuse positivity and enthusiasm among viewers.

Trend talk

According to actress, model, content creator and influencer Ashi Khanna, the trend began with popular celebrities sharing their daily routines online for their fans. “People became keen to know what their favourite celebrity is up to and it eventually became a trend. Now we see YouTubers, content creators, and everyone sharing their daily routines on their channels or profiles,” she says.

These videos, which have the creator’s personal touch, are consumed by several youngsters who are glued to social media. “Their excitement towards these videos shows that it is a trend worth keeping up with. Some videos, I feel, have content that is sometimes inspiring and relevant, while others not so much,” adds Tanya Swetta, CEO and Co-founder of id8 Media Solutions.

Bitaan Purkayastha, Co-founder of Digital Futur, agrees that such videos are trending because of people’s desire to view others’ lives and find a sense of relatability and community. “As a Founder, I find these videos to be a refreshing change of pace. It is a way to learn about new habits and routines that I can incorporate into my own life,” he shares.

The pandemic made everyone live alone in a bubble for quite some time and yearn for a sense of belongingness and physical touch. These videos offered people from all over the world a chance to connect.

“That seems to be the germination point for ‘I’m with you, let’s do it together’ videos and content,” reveals Upasana Kochhar, lifestyle influencer and content creator. “These videos show you newer perspectives and help you learn newer ways — which may be simpler. It’s more like stumbling upon DIY hacks and being lured into trying them to finally realise they have made your life simpler.”

The good and bad

Bitaan believes in the short-term positive impact of such videos as it provides inspiration and motivation to begin the day with positivity. “However, it remains to be seen if the impact will be long-lasting. That being said, I also believe that indulging in extreme short-term viewing for prolonged periods can have a detrimental effect, as it can reduce the user’s attention span.”

Many videos offer valuable insights that can be useful and become your routine. “There is so much video content generated every day that it is unlikely that one will not come across a video that they find interesting or inspiring. These videos shape viewers into whatever they are today and whatever they may be tomorrow,” says Upasana.

Popular content creator Antil Yadav AKA RJ Khurki feels it’s unfair to single out one content genre to measure impact. “I feel every piece of content that we consume leaves us with something to hold on to. Be it travel or entertainment videos, daily soaps, reality shows or in this case, daily vlogs.”

Content creation

When it comes to the online content creation, Tanya reveals, “It’s all about reality. What we are like in our daily lives. Everyone wants to see the real you.”

Echoing similar sentiments and adding to it, Ashi says, “It not only adds a personal touch but also builds credibility amongst the audience, who are aware of what you do daily and would want to watch you more.”

The creators get to creatively tell their stories in a personalised way. The viewers get to live through their favourite vlogger. There is a pattern in some content.

Upasana mentions, “Being on-trend doesn’t necessarily mean being repetitive or monotonous. You could add your point of view, unique style, or quirk to these videos. Being able to sieve through this sea of same-ness enables the audience to find their most loved creativity. Creativity and innovation with such pieces can make you stand apart.”

Up your game

Everything can be content but everything should not be content, Antil rightly says. Hence, the key is being authentic. “People like unfiltered content, which is rare these days. Be consistent with the content. Always add a personal touch. Make it engaging and fun,” Ashi explains.

Communicate with your viewers and ask for their opinions on the topics covered in the videos. This will give you an idea of what is working and what is not or where you need to improvise.

“Focus on showcasing your personality and unique routine. Utilise engaging visuals and clear storytelling. It’s important to consider the target audience and to tailor the content to their interests and preferences,” Bitaan signs off.