Artist Priyanka Tayal: ‘I Enjoy Doing The Work Where I’m Not Boxed’

Mumbai's artscape is seeing many artists get an appreciation for their work. Acclaimed artist Priyanka Tayal is one such name showcasing her fascinating art series – Unfolding, at Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport. To be seen at the hotel till February 14, it focuses on Tayal's evolution as an abstract artist.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, she speaks about the series coming from her life experiences, her journey unfolding as an artist and more.

What is the exhibition about?

The title and theme are interconnected. So, the idea is that things happen as we live life. It is the idea about this movement, from the ego to the self and the soul. That’s where the title comes from. It’s the unfolding of the self. And I think every human goes through that journey. It’s about the journey of life. So, in the works, I’ve tried to depict visually what that unfolding process would be like.

How did the series come up?

Well, I think the inspiration is the experience in life. All my shows have had inspiration. And the inspiration here really is about my journey. It's an understanding of why certain things happen. It's life.

One thing interesting is the genre.

What you seeing here is just abstracts, pure abstracts. My main work or forte is to make works in four genres – floral, cityscapes, abstracts, and seascapes. I had initially thought that I’d put a mix of four. But then I thought abstracts go better.

Because the whole idea is about unfolding and my life experience. When I create an artwork, I have my perception of it. As a viewer, you will have your perception of it. With an abstract, I have the freedom to create. And as a viewer, you have the freedom to view. For this space, I thought abstracts made more sense. It was very organic.

Go on.

When I started painting, my first few works were not abstract. I did landscapes. But somehow, even my landscapes had an abstract angle to them. And abstract, I think, was just my thing. It was something that I enjoyed doing. I think art or any profession, you can enjoy the process of creation. The process of creating abstracts for me is the most enjoyable. So, even though I do four genres, all have an abstract angle to them. So, even if you see my cityscapes, they are regular cityscapes. It’ll be like an abstract 3D cityscape. I enjoy doing work where I'm not boxed. Anyone in a creative field likes freedom. Otherwise, why create?

Who are your inspirations?

When I started working, the two artists I connected with were Picasso and Jackson Pollard. So, my earlier works used to be a lot of drip painting. My first exhibit was all drip art. So yeah, I enjoy doing it.

You come from a management background. How did you come into art?

So, I’ve done my master’s in finance. I've done my Bachelor’s in Business Management. I’m very proud of my education because it's helped me in my work. But yes, I think I’m born to be doing what I'm doing now. It is unfolding.

Because you are jumping into something that’s not management or finance, there are ups and downs. It’s much more stable than art would probably be. However, it’s again a very conditioning thought. There’s no stability, I think, in anything. You have to create that stability. It does take some element of courage to change careers, which was challenging when it was happening. But I wouldn’t want it any other way. You got to enjoy both worlds. There’s a reason why I’m not into finance because when I was doing it, I knew I was not meant to be doing this.

Anything you have planned after this? Or take a break?

I just had a solo exhibit. I exhibited with Bajaj Art Gallery on December ‘23. Then, this series happened. And I have studio work that moves side by side. Something will come up. Something or the other always comes up. My plan is not to make plans. I plan to go with the flow.

Honestly, what I’ve learned from my experience is the best thing that just happened. I don’t try to think or plan too hard. If things fall into place, do your best and leave the rest.