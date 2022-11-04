Zomato bargains with Elon Musk for blue tick rate on Twitter, gets trolled instead

Zomato bargains with Elon Musk for Blue Tick rate on Twitter, Netizens troll Zomato instead | FPJ

Tesla CEO and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a whopping USD 44 billion deal on October 27. He fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter.

Musk has been receiving backlash since he announced the $8 monthly fee for keeping accounts verified by maintaining blue ticks on the accounts on Twitter. Soon after he announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people expressed their disappointment over his decision.

Joining the bandwagon, food delivery online service Zomato bargained with Musk for the price of blue tick for a 60% discount and making it 5 dollars instead of 8.

Zomato tweeted asking, “Ok Elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?”

Look at their tweet below:

ok elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5? — zomato (@zomato) November 3, 2022

While some Twitter users liked Zomato's tweet, most users trolled the online food delivery service for its hiked food delivery rate and said they have no right to bargain with Musk when they themselves charge way too much than the normal charge in a restaurant for the same dish.

Read the comments of Twitter users to Zomato's tweet below:

But per Zomato discount calculation, it would be $7.8 post discount pic.twitter.com/6xbC8Q7rj2 — Divya Dutta (@duttadivya) November 3, 2022

Or they could go the Zomato way… hike up the price and then give big discount!

A veg biryani at Pardise Biryani cost Rs 244 inclusive of Taxes

On Zomato the same dish is listed at Rs349+taxes+delivery charges +packaging and handling pic.twitter.com/rlrjQMdybu — Kamakshi Kamath Shenoy (@Paperkrafts_Goa) November 3, 2022

Aap log Elon ka mazak uda rahe hai, Ya khudka? In reality it should be

60% off up to 1$ pic.twitter.com/JV6HDROawv — dr.mehul.bhatt (@Dr_mehulbhatt) November 3, 2022

And if you pay before 31st December, you’ll get extra 10% discount — Alisha Jain (@AlishaJain01) November 3, 2022

Zomato also add #crypto payment in ur app .

And #crypto wallet

Start with #dogecoin 😃 — Suryansh💯 (@Suryansh_IND) November 3, 2022

Dear @zomato hope you do know, an upto discount is offered when there is price differential. A fixed price has a fixed discount, you dont need to add upto clause to it.



Oh but how would you know who gives 60% discount and adds what not charges to nullify that discount. 😈 — Ankit Srivastava (@ankitsri24) November 3, 2022

Twitter introduced the system of 'blue ticks' in 2009, after it faced a lawsuit accusing it of not doing enough to prevent imposter accounts.