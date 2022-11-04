e-Paper Get App
HomeViralZomato bargains with Elon Musk for blue tick rate on Twitter, gets trolled instead

Zomato bargains with Elon Musk for blue tick rate on Twitter, gets trolled instead

Most Twitter users trolled the online food delivery service for its hiked food delivery rates; read more to know netizens' reactions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Zomato bargains with Elon Musk for Blue Tick rate on Twitter, Netizens troll Zomato instead | FPJ
Follow us on

Tesla CEO and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a whopping USD 44 billion deal on October 27. He fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter.

Musk has been receiving backlash since he announced the $8 monthly fee for keeping accounts verified by maintaining blue ticks on the accounts on Twitter. Soon after he announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people expressed their disappointment over his decision.

Joining the bandwagon, food delivery online service Zomato bargained with Musk for the price of blue tick for a 60% discount and making it 5 dollars instead of 8.

Zomato tweeted asking, “Ok Elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?”

Look at their tweet below:

Read Also
Ind vs Pak: Zomato goes savage after Men in Blue win, tweets on Pakistan's defeat
article-image

While some Twitter users liked Zomato's tweet, most users trolled the online food delivery service for its hiked food delivery rate and said they have no right to bargain with Musk when they themselves charge way too much than the normal charge in a restaurant for the same dish.

Read the comments of Twitter users to Zomato's tweet below:

Twitter introduced the system of 'blue ticks' in 2009, after it faced a lawsuit accusing it of not doing enough to prevent imposter accounts.

Read Also
Careem Pakistan tries to troll Zomato after India's Asia Cup loss; here is food delivery app's epic...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zomato bargains with Elon Musk for blue tick rate on Twitter, gets trolled instead

Zomato bargains with Elon Musk for blue tick rate on Twitter, gets trolled instead

Kerala: Woman IAS officer brings child to public function, triggers debate on social media

Kerala: Woman IAS officer brings child to public function, triggers debate on social media

Karnataka: Leopard attacks people in Mysuru's busy road, 3 injured; watch viral video

Karnataka: Leopard attacks people in Mysuru's busy road, 3 injured; watch viral video

Watch: Kerala man kicks 6-year-old just for leaning on his car; 'strict action' will be taken...

Watch: Kerala man kicks 6-year-old just for leaning on his car; 'strict action' will be taken...

T20 World Cup: Blocked for 4 years, cricket fan asks 'Varsha' to unblock him on Live TV; hilarious...

T20 World Cup: Blocked for 4 years, cricket fan asks 'Varsha' to unblock him on Live TV; hilarious...