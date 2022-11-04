Zomato bargains with Elon Musk for blue tick rate on Twitter, gets trolled instead

Tesla CEO and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a whopping USD 44 billion deal on October 27. He fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter.
Musk has been receiving backlash since he announced the $8 monthly fee for keeping accounts verified by maintaining blue ticks on the accounts on Twitter. Soon after he announced his plan for a new Twitter version, people expressed their disappointment over his decision.
Joining the bandwagon, food delivery online service Zomato bargained with Musk for the price of blue tick for a 60% discount and making it 5 dollars instead of 8.
Zomato tweeted asking, “Ok Elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?”
Look at their tweet below:
While some Twitter users liked Zomato's tweet, most users trolled the online food delivery service for its hiked food delivery rate and said they have no right to bargain with Musk when they themselves charge way too much than the normal charge in a restaurant for the same dish.
Read the comments of Twitter users to Zomato's tweet below:
Twitter introduced the system of 'blue ticks' in 2009, after it faced a lawsuit accusing it of not doing enough to prevent imposter accounts.
