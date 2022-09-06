Careem Pakistan tries to troll Zomato after India's Asia Cup loss; here is food delivery app's epic reply

Zomato's savage reply to Pak sarcastic meme on India's loss to Pak |

India lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their second match of the Super 4 stage, Asia Cup 2022. After which, social media was flooded with several memes and jokes from both countries.

Pakistan's handle of delivery service app Careem Pakistan tweeted a meme based on a popular Indian Bollywood film 'Hera Pheri'. The tweet read "Humney tou order k lye phone kia tha @zomato", and a meme template of the movie with the caption, "yaha toh kisi ke rone ki awaaz hai."

Zomato hit back a day later, saying, "meme template tou apne use karo (atleast use your own meme template)".

See the tweet below:

meme template tou apne use karo https://t.co/aBzV1fn8Jt — zomato (@zomato) September 5, 2022

Check out Twitterati's reactions' below: