Careem Pakistan tries to troll Zomato after India's Asia Cup loss; here is food delivery app's epic reply

HomeViralCareem Pakistan tries to troll Zomato after India's Asia Cup loss; here is food delivery app's epic reply

India lost to Pakistan after which, social media was flooded with several memes from both countries. One such meme that went viral is about Zomato hitting back at Careem Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Zomato's savage reply to Pak sarcastic meme on India's loss to Pak |

India lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their second match of the Super 4 stage, Asia Cup 2022. After which, social media was flooded with several memes and jokes from both countries.

Pakistan's handle of delivery service app Careem Pakistan tweeted a meme based on a popular Indian Bollywood film 'Hera Pheri'. The tweet read "Humney tou order k lye phone kia tha @zomato", and a meme template of the movie with the caption, "yaha toh kisi ke rone ki awaaz hai."

Zomato hit back a day later, saying, "meme template tou apne use karo (atleast use your own meme template)".

See the tweet below:

Check out Twitterati's reactions' below:

