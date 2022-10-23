Ind vs Pak: Zomato goes savage after Men in Blue win, tweets on Pakistan's defeat

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan played against each other in a Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The outstanding performer was Virat Kohli who played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the T20 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten knock of 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Indian cricket enthusiasts could not contain their excitement at this and soon the internet was filled with their comments, especially with praises for Kohli and a popular Indian food delivery app, Zomato too joined the bandwagon.
Zomato posted a tweet, in its full savage mode on Pakistan's defeat.
The food delivery service provider tweeted: "Dear Pakistan, ordered a defeat?
Virat your service."
Netizens replied in response to Zomato's tweet and asked for a 82% discount or an ice-cream party. They simply loved their tweet.
Here are a few reactions of Twitter users to Zomato's post:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)