Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli after he powers India to a thrilling win against Pakistan, watch viral winning celebration

Melbourne: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma came running down to the ground to lift Virat Kohli after India crushed Pakistan by 4 wickets at the MCG here on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma seemed nervous at the dug-out after India were struggling during the chase. But cometh the hour, cometh the man, Kohli stood like a wall till the last ball of the game.

Kohli played one of the most stunning knocks in the history of T20 World Cup as he smashed an unbeaten knock of 82 in India's dramatic win over Pakistan in a last-ball thriller in front of 90,293 fans at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rohit realises the win against Pakistan was crucial as India lost to the neighbours in the last outing in Asia Cup recently. He scored 4 off 7 balls and the Indian top order crumbled but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India up from 31-4 to chasing 160.

"I was in the dressing room no words, we constantly wanted to be in the game and that's what we have been always talking about. The crucial partnership of Hardik and Virat we game changing... this is the best knock of Virat Kohli," said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

Pakistan pacers had jolted India early on after the pair of Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed struck half-centuries to give their team a competitive total of 159.

Rohit and Virat's bromance was the highlight of India's recent win over SA when the former India captain led the team to a series win. And the same bromance was on display during the Ind vs Pak match.

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets