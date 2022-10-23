'Perfect Diwali gift': Netizens hail King Kohli as he leads India to a memorable win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Mumbai: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan played against each other in Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs due to fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed as well as some late hitting from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.
The outstanding performer was Virat Kohli who played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the T20 World Cup. He played an unbeaten knock of 82 and India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
With India struggling at 31/4 in chase of 160, Kohli was joined by allrounder Hardik Pandya and the duo maturedly got India back to the game with a century stand for the fifth wicket.
Virat Kohli was unable to control his tears of joy as he ensured he stuck till the end in one of the most thrilling finishes in the history of T20I cricket, especially against Pakistan.
Kohli remained not out on 82 as he saw R Ashwin hit the winning runs against Mohammad Nawaz in the final over when 1 run was required. The dramtic last over demanded 16 overs.
Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each as India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.
Indian cricket enthusiasts could not contain their excitement at this and soon internet was filled by their comments.
Look at the reactions by Indian fans after incredible win against Pakistan:
