Ind vs Pak: Relive the thrilling final over as Virat Kohli guides India to victory in T20 World Cup

ANI

Virat Kohli led India to a dramatic win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match at the MCG on Sunday.

Chasing 160 to win, the game went down to the final over with India requiring 16 off Mohammed Nawaz’s over.

Here's how the final over unfolded!

Ball 1 (16 off 6): Mohammad Nawaz struck a crucial blow with the wicket of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder went for a slog but sliced it to the man at cover

Ball 2 (16 off 5): Dinesh Karthik takes strike and gets a single

Ball 3 (15 off 4): Virat Kohli drives it down to long-on for 2 runs

Ball 4 (13 off 3): Virat Kohli hits a six of a no-ball to deep mid-wicket to release some pressure

Ball 4 (6 off 3): It's a Free-hit and Nawaz bowls it away from the off stump for a wide

Ball 4 (5 off 3): Kohli misses the slog and the ball goes off the sticks past the short third man for three byes. The Pakistan players want it to be a dead ball as the ball hit the stumps but the three byes stay

Ball 5 (2 off 2): More twist in the match. Dinesh Karthik is stumped

Ball 6 (2 off 1) Nawaz bowls a wide to Ashwin

Ball 6 (1 off 1): Ashwin hits it over mid-off to help India to a thrilling win