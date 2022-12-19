YouTuber Mahoor Mehdikhani singing lullaby for his son goes viral; watch | Twitter

The bond that we share with our parents is special, even if it sees ups and downs. Twitter users have fallen in love with a video of YouTuber Mahoor Mehdikhani singing lullaby for his son. The adorable gesture by the dad has won the hearts of netizens.

Watch video:

“Fathers are men who dared to place the world's hopes and dreams in their children."



Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son. pic.twitter.com/BKCNpnxF17 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 11, 2022

Wait, the footage isn't new but surely a cute one to impress you once again. The music video rolled on the internet in October as well when people identified the kid as Mehr.

Mahoor Mehdikhani playing a lullaby for his infant son, Mehr. pic.twitter.com/qjvgKOUDBX — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) October 18, 2022

If you loved Mahoor's voice and just can't get over it, all you need to do is checkout his YouTube channel where he keeps uploading music videos to engage his subscribers. He is often seen vibing in tunes and lyrics of Persian music.

Some picks from his YouTube channel