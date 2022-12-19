e-Paper Get App
YouTuber Mahoor Mehdikhani singing lullaby for his son goes viral; watch

The video of a dad singing and playing guitar for his little one is a cute thing that you'll spot on the internet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
YouTuber Mahoor Mehdikhani singing lullaby for his son goes viral; watch | Twitter
The bond that we share with our parents is special, even if it sees ups and downs. Twitter users have fallen in love with a video of YouTuber Mahoor Mehdikhani singing lullaby for his son. The adorable gesture by the dad has won the hearts of netizens.

Watch video:

Wait, the footage isn't new but surely a cute one to impress you once again. The music video rolled on the internet in October as well when people identified the kid as Mehr.

article-image

If you loved Mahoor's voice and just can't get over it, all you need to do is checkout his YouTube channel where he keeps uploading music videos to engage his subscribers. He is often seen vibing in tunes and lyrics of Persian music.

Some picks from his YouTube channel

article-image

