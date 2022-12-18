Viral Video: Dancing Dad and son vibe in Christmas mood, enjoy 'Jingle Bell Rock' in recent Instagram reel; watch | Instagram

Christmas is just a few days away but many are already vibing in the festival mood. A video of Ricky Pond (popularly known as Dancing Dad) has gone viral during the Christmas season. He and his son are seen dancing to the famous Jingle Bell Rock in the Instagram upload.

Watch video:

The caption of the post captured him excitedly counting days for Christmas. Since being shared on social media, the Instagram reel has grabbed the attention of netizens. "Great moves Ricky... Very entertaining," the comments praised the internet sensation while some wished "Happy Christmas while replying to the dance reel.