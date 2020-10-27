YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who filmed 'Baba Ka Dhaba' accused of threats and fraud

Earlier this month, Kanti Prasad was thronged by foodies at his tiny food stall Baba ka Dhaba, a little blue box in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi that was forlorn and empty for the last six months.

Their despair came to light when Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan captured Prasad breaking down as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on his social media account.

Overnight, the post spiralled into a movement to help the elderly couple, whose plight struck a chord of empathy in distant corners of the country.

Wasan, who posted the video through his Instagram handle @youtubeswadofficial, said he is always on the lookout for lesser known food joints around the city but never did he imagine his post would lead to so much traction.

“I am so glad I decided to take the first step to help them. I realised that they made good food…the only thing missing was marketing, and I thought I could use my followers to do that.

“With the kind of support this has created, I will continue to focus on other food joints which need help in this time,” Wasan, who has over 1,15,000 followers on Instagram, said.

Everything changed for the 80-year-old and his family that was on the brink of penury. Social media spun its magic with a video of Prasad tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown being shared widely across platforms – and, hey presto, customers made a beeline to eat his food as did camera crews, bloggers and journalists.