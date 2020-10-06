'You run a banana republic channel': Rajdeep Sardesai slams Arnab Goswami; watch video

News channels India Today and Republic TV aren’t new to engaging in a war on social media. But you know things are about to get serious when one of the lead anchors calls out the other amid a primetime debate.
Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai took slammed his arch nemesis Arnab Goswami on national television, while discussing ‘murder theory trial by media.’
In a video shared online, he can be heard saying, “Targeted me during my Rhea Chakraborty interview and more, but today I’m going to say – Arnab Goswami you run a banana republic channel. You run a channel that has deliberately created a media trial for whatever your ends are. But do not bring journalism down to the level that you have. This is the only advice I will give you. This is not what journalism is about.”
He further added: “You want me to name and shame, I will name and shame today, because I have kept quiet for two and a half months and listened to the crap that you have put out on air with only one purpose that you had – to try and get rating points. There’s something more important than TRPs my friend – it’s called television respect points.”
Watch video below.
Here are some reactions to Rajdeep on Twitter.
Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar wrote, “Someone had to say this cause it’s a plain fact. And the cost of gaining TRP no matter what the ramifications is something we will pay for dearly in the future.”
Meanwhile there were some Twitter users who called out Sardesai for his double standards.
One user wrote, “He may be right but what is d credibility of Rajdeep? Credibility of ARNAB is far better. He never slapped a man, never called someone a******e in public, never had to apologize in a court of law for fake news.”
Last month, Republic TV shared the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings on Twitter and mocked India Today over low TRP.
The channel’s official Twitter account tagged India Today Group owner Aroon Poorie, and wrote, “Here’s a tip from India’s No. 1 News Network Republic: Tell your hassled anchors that venting on social media doesn’t win the viewer’s trust. Inhale. Exhale. Be calm. It may help your news desk, which seems at bay.”
Both India Today and Republic TV have become the centre of news wars over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
While the former has left no stone unturned to vilify Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, the other has been mocked for running a paid PR campaign of whitewashing her image.
Nevertheless, both channels aren’t new to receiving online flak – after India Today reporter was abused and threatened for invading privacy at an alleged drug peddler’s residence; Republic TV was called out after a reporter was heard using profane language on-air.
