'You run a banana republic channel': Rajdeep Sardesai slams Arnab Goswami; watch video

News channels India Today and Republic TV aren’t new to engaging in a war on social media. But you know things are about to get serious when one of the lead anchors calls out the other amid a primetime debate.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai took slammed his arch nemesis Arnab Goswami on national television, while discussing ‘murder theory trial by media.’

In a video shared online, he can be heard saying, “Targeted me during my Rhea Chakraborty interview and more, but today I’m going to say – Arnab Goswami you run a banana republic channel. You run a channel that has deliberately created a media trial for whatever your ends are. But do not bring journalism down to the level that you have. This is the only advice I will give you. This is not what journalism is about.”

He further added: “You want me to name and shame, I will name and shame today, because I have kept quiet for two and a half months and listened to the crap that you have put out on air with only one purpose that you had – to try and get rating points. There’s something more important than TRPs my friend – it’s called television respect points.”

Watch video below.