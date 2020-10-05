Watch: Now, Chetan Bhagat gets the Arnab Goswami-treatment from 'Kunal Kamra'

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made headlines for a video of himself confronting journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo plane.

In the video, Goswami was seen with earphones plugged in, as Kamra addressed him. Throughout the video, the Republic TV editor did not react.

Following the incident, Kamra was banned by IndiGo for a period of six months, while Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir imposed an indefinite ban on the stand-up comedian.

Now, Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat shared a parody version of the same incident on his Twitter account.

However, instead of Arnab, the target is Chetan, who can be seen reading the his own book, wearing earphones in an auto-rickshaw.

The Kamra impersonator, can be heard saying in the video, “Here I am asking coward Chetan Bhagat questions about his writing, and his so-called new book, and he is doing exactly what I expected him to do. First, he calls me mentally unstable and now he is saying he is reading something called ‘One Arranged Murder’. And it’s his own book, and he is not ready to answer my questions. Viewers today want to know whether Chetan is a writer, or a Modi-bhakt, or a ‘Nach Baliye’ ka judge. Chetan this is for national interest. I am a part of the elite liberals who mock your writing at literature festivals.”

Bhagat captioned the video as, “So I got @kunalkamra88 ’ed as well. This hounding of people needs to stop!”