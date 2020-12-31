‘You must read better’: Gal Gadot trolled for choosing Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi as her personal ‘Wonder Woman’

However, the actress was trolled for getting the context wrong, after which she deleted it.

Meanwhile, there were some who lauded Gal’s courage in expressing her views.

For those unversed, Bilkis garnered fame for participating in last year's widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

She has featured among Time Magazine's top 100 most influential personalities in the world in the ‘Icon’ category.

She recently made a cameo at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.

Not to mention, Gal is a proud Israeli who has also served in Israeli Defense Force (IDF) for two years as a soldier.

The Backstory

The Israelites and Palestinians have been at the center of a conflict. Jews who survived the Holocaust created a safe haven in the Middle East called Palestine. Both Israel and Palestine claimed that the land was granted to them because of the significance of Jerusalem. Israel ended up getting control and Muslims were forced out.

In 2017, 'Wonder Woman' was banned in Lebanon as a result of a campaign against Gadot.

Here are some reactions to Gal lauding Bilkis Dadi on Twitter