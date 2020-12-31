‘You must read better’: Gal Gadot trolled for choosing Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi as her personal ‘Wonder Woman’

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ actress Gal Gadot invited the wrath of a section of netizens after she picked Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi as her personal ‘Wonder Woman’.
Gal shared the picture on her feed among other women from various walks of life.
The line-up also includes her "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, and Sofia Scarlet, an activist.
She also shared the picture of Bilkis on her Instagram Story and captioned it as, “The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in.”
However, the actress was trolled for getting the context wrong, after which she deleted it.
Meanwhile, there were some who lauded Gal’s courage in expressing her views.
For those unversed, Bilkis garnered fame for participating in last year's widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
She has featured among Time Magazine's top 100 most influential personalities in the world in the ‘Icon’ category.
She recently made a cameo at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.
Not to mention, Gal is a proud Israeli who has also served in Israeli Defense Force (IDF) for two years as a soldier.
The Backstory
The Israelites and Palestinians have been at the center of a conflict. Jews who survived the Holocaust created a safe haven in the Middle East called Palestine. Both Israel and Palestine claimed that the land was granted to them because of the significance of Jerusalem. Israel ended up getting control and Muslims were forced out.
In 2017, 'Wonder Woman' was banned in Lebanon as a result of a campaign against Gadot.
Here are some reactions to Gal lauding Bilkis Dadi on Twitter
Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' managed the best box office debut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film which is a sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 hit 'Wonder Woman', has received the lowest rating any DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie has got on IMDb.
The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
Despite the ratings and poor reviews, Gadot is all set to be back as Wonder Woman and her alter ego Diana Prince in a third instalment of the superhit superhero franchise, with Jenkins.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ will conclude the superhero trilogy that started with the 2017 release ‘Wonder Woman’.
