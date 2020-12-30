Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' becomes lowest-rated DCEU movie on IMDb

Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service HBO Max, Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' managed the best box office debut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film which is a sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 hit 'Wonder Woman', has received the lowest rating ny DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie has got on IMDb.

With worse reviews than 'Suicide Squad', 'Birds of Prey' and 'Justice League', 'Wonder Woman 1984' is now the lowest-rated DCEU movie on the rating site.

It is worth noting that the highest-rated DCEU movie on the website is Jenkin's 2017 film 'Wonder Woman' with 7.4/10 rating.

According to the data available on December 30, IMDb shows a rating of 5.6 / 10.

Meanwhile, the reviews section isn’t all that great either.