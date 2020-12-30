Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' becomes lowest-rated DCEU movie on IMDb

Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service HBO Max, Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' managed the best box office debut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film which is a sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 hit 'Wonder Woman', has received the lowest rating ny DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie has got on IMDb.
With worse reviews than 'Suicide Squad', 'Birds of Prey' and 'Justice League', 'Wonder Woman 1984' is now the lowest-rated DCEU movie on the rating site.
It is worth noting that the highest-rated DCEU movie on the website is Jenkin's 2017 film 'Wonder Woman' with 7.4/10 rating.
According to the data available on December 30, IMDb shows a rating of 5.6 / 10.
Meanwhile, the reviews section isn’t all that great either.
A user said, "Very long winded and quite soppy, I found myself getting quite bored. I m not really sure what this movie is trying to be, a drama love story maybe with a few action scenes. Disappointed."
"This movie made me write a review for the first time just to tell you how BAD this movie was. The first movie was great and I was looking forward to the sequel. But this movie is just pure garbage. I could've watched a blank wall for 2.5 hours and it would have a better script," read another review.
The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project released in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
