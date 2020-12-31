Gal Gadot picks Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi as her personal 'Wonder Woman'

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, who is basking on the success of her latest film ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, recently shared on Instagram that Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi (grandmother) is her personal ‘Wonder Woman’.

On Thursday, Gal took to Instagram and shared a series of stories featuring her ‘personal Wonder Women’. These included young girls and female personas from various walks of life.

"Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future," she wrote.

She shared an image of Bilkis Dadi on her Insta story and captioned it as, “The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in.”

Gal later deleted the story but kept in her feed.