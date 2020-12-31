Gal Gadot picks Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi as her personal 'Wonder Woman'

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, who is basking on the success of her latest film ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, recently shared on Instagram that Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi (grandmother) is her personal ‘Wonder Woman’.
On Thursday, Gal took to Instagram and shared a series of stories featuring her ‘personal Wonder Women’. These included young girls and female personas from various walks of life.
"Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future," she wrote.
She shared an image of Bilkis Dadi on her Insta story and captioned it as, “The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in.”
Gal later deleted the story but kept in her feed.
For those unversed, Bilkis garnered fame for participating in last year's widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
She has featured among Time Magazine's top 100 most influential personalities in the world in the ‘Icon’ category.
She recently made a cameo at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.
Meanwhile, Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' managed the best box office debut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film which is a sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 hit 'Wonder Woman', has received the lowest rating any DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie has got on IMDb.
The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
Despite the ratings and poor reviews, Gadot is all set to be back as Wonder Woman and her alter ego Diana Prince in a third instalment of the superhit superhero franchise, with Jenkins.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ will conclude the superhero trilogy that started with the 2017 release ‘Wonder Woman’.