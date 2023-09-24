'You Are India...You Are Very Illegal': Taxi Driver In Singapore Passes Racist Comments On Female Passenger; Video Viral

A video of an argument between a passenger and a TADA driver, a company providing driving services in Singapore, has surfaced online and caught the attention of internet users. It records the driver passing racist comments on the female passenger while he drove her to the booked destination. The verbal fight reportedly broke out over the address and a wrong route. WATCH:

Woman reports incident on Facebook

Bringing the matter to notice and sharing it on social media, the woman being identified as Jan Hoeden said, "This man is being racist because the notification went on the wrong route. He blamed me. Then he called me an Indian." The video filmed the man saying, "You are Indian.. I am Chinese, people know that you are Indian, I am Chinese, you are the very...worst customer."

The woman took to identify herself as a Singaporean-Eurasian. "I am Singapore Eurasian, not Indian," she clarified and said further said, "Regardless, there are Singaporean-Indians by the way… You are racist."

"You are very illegal," added the driver during the argument with the passenger who was onboard with her 9-year-old daughter. The driver, in his broken English, talked about Jan's daughter and allegedly body-shamed her. "Your baby is less than 1.35m tall...You don't argue with me, the metre is 1.35 only." When Jan noted that the man was complaining and getting abusive, he countered in an agitative tone and said, "Complain is good. Because you are very illegal."

