Racism gets a NO! Taxi driver refuses to drive after woman passenger says 'You're like a white guy...'

A viral video capturing a Lyft driver's response to racist comments is doing rounds on social media.

The video, tweeted by political strategist Adam Parkhomenko, is reportedly recorded in a Lyft car at Pennsylvania. The driver has been identified as James Bode who slams racism by refusing to drive for a racist customer.

"This happened tonight outside of Fossil's Last Stand, on Race St in Catasauqua. The ride was for a 'Jackie'...When asked if they were the owners, she shook her head 'yes' but who knows," James Bode wrote on Facebook.

In the video we can be seen a woman passenger entering his vehicle and soon saying 'You're like a white guy...' in her opening comments. This makes James irritated and leads him refusing to continue the ride.

The woman - who was later identified as bar owner Jackie Harford by Morning Call - had repeated her words: 'You're like a normal guy. Like you speak English.' After seeing the change in Bode's behaviour, she and pat him on the shoulder, but he stayed tough to say, "No you can get out of the car."

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:51 AM IST