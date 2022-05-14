Swara Bhasker, Bella Hadid and others react over killing of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

An Al-Jazeera journalist named Shireen Abu Akleh was shot to death while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said earlier this week.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday (local time) condemned the killing of the female reporter and the injury of another journalist in the Palestinian city of Jenin and called for an "immediate, thorough, transparent and independent" probe. The other Palestinian journalist was working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper who got wounded but was in a stable condition.

Taking to Twitter over the killing of the Palestinian-American journalist and Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank on May 11, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar expressed her rage calling the forces, “Inhuman Monsters."

She isn't the only one boldly condemning the attacks. Other renowned personalities such as Bella Hadid, Mark Ruffalo and Cornel West reacted voicing out over the inhumane incident.

American model and Vogue magazine cover star Bella took to repost the story of 51-year old Shireen that was originally put up by Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, The Avengers Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo mourned the sad passing away of the brave lady and wrote, "Another significant loss for the Palestinian people and democracy. The list is long, brutal and cruel."

Addressing Shireen as his own sister and praising her courage, Cornel West tweeted, "Shireen Abu Akleh was my dear sister who hated domination and occupation based on a deep love for oppressed people, especially precious Palestinians. Let us never forget her courageous witness!"

The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire. It said Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many of them carried out by Palestinians from in and around Jenin. The town, and particularly its refugee camp, has long been known as a militant bastion.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:34 PM IST