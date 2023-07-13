 'Am Not From China': Thailand Twitch Streamer After Experiencing Racism In Brussels
The racial comment made the woman, Ppim, angry and she reacted by clarifying that she is not from China but Thailand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
A woman from Thailand experienced racism from men in Brussels, Belgium during live streaming on Twitch. In the video of the incident that later surfaced on social media, a group of men walking by the woman can be heard using the phrase “Ni Hao” which means “Hello” in China to mock her based on her appearance.  

This racial slur made the woman, Ppim, angry and she reacted by clarifying that she is not from China but Thailand. 

"Ni hao. F**k you. I am not from China. I am from Thailand man. You f**king educate. Not everybody is from China. F**k you. You f**king bi*ch," said Ppim.

Meanwhile, the 24 second video also shows one of the men attempting to touch her.

Watch the video here:

This recent incident, highlights the frequent inappropriate behavior and harassment female streamers are subjected to. This is not an isolated incident. As per news reports, earlier this year a Canadian streamer also encountered a similar incident where she was greeted by a couple of racist individuals using the phrase "Ni hao," despite her not being from China. 

