Yoga at the temple or a pre-wedding shoot? Watch viral video to guess it yourself

Amidst the serene view of a temple, a couple was spotted posing for some clicks. That's not all, their poses weren't too common like an everyday selfie, it was more creative than one could think of.

A video showing a couple dressed in wedding costumes has surfaced on social media. But there's a catch... The footage is being shared online with the claim that it could be a pre-wedding photoshoot, however, the visuals drop a question of whether it was a duet dance performance, a yoga pose, or something else.

We aren't sure what that was for sure. Take a look at the viral video to guess it yourself. WATCH:

Day by day pre Wedding Shoots are getting tougher.!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wbI13bsL1p — Poonam Datta (@Poonam_Datta) March 10, 2023

"Day by day pre Wedding Shoots are getting tougher," the video was captioned on Twitter. It was followed by a reply that read: Wedded life is getting even more tougher.... so it is the practice sessions in advance (sic).

Take a look at some replies below