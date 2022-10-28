Watch: Couple films a Bollywood-inspired action scene during pre-wedding shoot; dramatic video goes viral | Twitter

Pre-wedding shots have become an integral part of every wedding and every couples' dream. People plans for days to make their photoshoot unique and out of the box than others. They go to any extent for their photoshoot and shoot in underwater, in sky or air, in low degree temperature that is snow and even posing in uncomfortable positions for a long time.

Now, you can take a cue from this couple for a pre-wedding or even post wedding photo shoot like 'Dhoom' movie inspired bike stunts. Recently, a video was shared on Twitter that shows a bride and a groom who did bike stunts with the help of crane for their pre-wedding shoot.

Later in the video, a crane pulls up the bike over a car in full Bollywood style. The video got 902.9K views and 15.5K likes.

Watch this unique pre-wedding shot video below:

pre-wedding shoots - i’m getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022

Netizens gave mixed reactions to the above video; while some wanted to try this photoshoot idea for while other felt it is better not to get married rather than having such photoshoot.

A user even commented that the couple will give this pic to Bollywood for there next movie Super man and Super woman.

Read reactions of the Twitter users below:

Isse acha mai shadi na karu — Kusum Baheti (@Kusum_baheti4) October 27, 2022

It's not for Pre - wedding I think they will give this pic to Bollywood for there next movie Super man and Super woman 🤣🤣🤣 — Swati Singh 🇮🇳❤ (@swatimehak10) October 27, 2022

@KhamanDhokIa aisa kuchh karr lena shaadi mein...



Yeh nahi kiya toh kya kiya zindgi mein... — Shakthi R Gandhi 🇮🇳 (@ShakthiRGandhi) October 27, 2022

@sanjanasen26 pls plan something like this also.... — Bhuban Patnaik . (@Bhuban64039498) October 27, 2022

Yes definitely he should try such bold moves. Considering their past record they will surely go for something extra ordinary — Choudhary BR (@Mining_eng336) October 27, 2022