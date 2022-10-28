e-Paper Get App
Are you tying the knot soon? You may take a cue from this couple's quirky pre-wedding photoshoot, however, at your own risk

Updated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Watch: Couple films a Bollywood-inspired action scene during pre-wedding shoot; dramatic video goes viral | Twitter
Pre-wedding shots have become an integral part of every wedding and every couples' dream. People plans for days to make their photoshoot unique and out of the box than others. They go to any extent for their photoshoot and shoot in underwater, in sky or air, in low degree temperature that is snow and even posing in uncomfortable positions for a long time.

Now, you can take a cue from this couple for a pre-wedding or even post wedding photo shoot like 'Dhoom' movie inspired bike stunts. Recently, a video was shared on Twitter that shows a bride and a groom who did bike stunts with the help of crane for their pre-wedding shoot.

Later in the video, a crane pulls up the bike over a car in full Bollywood style. The video got 902.9K views and 15.5K likes.

Watch this unique pre-wedding shot video below:

Netizens gave mixed reactions to the above video; while some wanted to try this photoshoot idea for while other felt it is better not to get married rather than having such photoshoot.

A user even commented that the couple will give this pic to Bollywood for there next movie Super man and Super woman.

Read reactions of the Twitter users below:

