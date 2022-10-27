Take inspiration from this homeless man who built wooden house on wheels in LA

Homeless man builds wooden house on wheels on Hollywood Boulevard |

A homeless man built a wooden house on wheels on a Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk and it has attracted a lot of passers-by attention on the popular road in Los Angeles.

The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people according to a media outlet and while some called it ridiculous, others don't see an issue with the wooden home.

The man who earlier used to stay in tents and had to change it in every coming months, has no built the wooden house. He said, "I had an idea to build something on wheels so that we wouldn't have to stay in tents."

He used the old wood tossed away by construction sites along with a help from his friends to put together the wooden house on wheels.

"Just because you are living on the streets doesn't mean that you have to just let go of everything."

The man confirmed that he does plan to move the home from his Hollywood Boulevard spot. He said the police ordered him to move by Thursday.