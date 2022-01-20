e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

IFS officer shares photo of two 'love' owls from Bhandara; calls it 'pre wedding shoot'

The post was captioned hilariously to read, 'pre wedding shoot'.
Swarna Srikanth
Love is certainly the cutest thing in this universe. Not necessary that we need to remember the 'love birds' species, as these adorable clicks will henceforth make you think of these cute and adorable love owlets.

"Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose..." read the tweet which had the collage of the clicks shared by Madhu Mitha IFS, which no sooner took netizens expressing wows and awwws! The owlets were spotted at Bhandara, Maharashtra and the candid clicks were captured by Ashwin Kenkare.

Take a look at the photo, right here:

Netizens took to comment the relationship goals of the owlets with texts and memes. Some took to reply with post wedding snaps to leave social media in laughter.

Here's a look to how people reacted, check here:

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:46 PM IST
