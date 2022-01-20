IFS officer shares photo of two 'love' owls from Bhandara; calls it 'pre wedding shoot'

Love is certainly the cutest thing in this universe. Not necessary that we need to remember the 'love birds' species, as these adorable clicks will henceforth make you think of these cute and adorable love owlets.

"Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose..." read the tweet which had the collage of the clicks shared by Madhu Mitha IFS, which no sooner took netizens expressing wows and awwws! The owlets were spotted at Bhandara, Maharashtra and the candid clicks were captured by Ashwin Kenkare.

Take a look at the photo, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not my click,I just shared d work of Ashwin kenkare — Madhu Mitha, IFS (@IfsMadhu) January 20, 2022

Advertisement

Netizens took to comment the relationship goals of the owlets with texts and memes. Some took to reply with post wedding snaps to leave social media in laughter.

Here's a look to how people reacted, check here:

Advertisement

I got something similar here in jabalpur pic.twitter.com/3CQUhRCIEG — Badal Lalwani (@BadalLalwani4) January 20, 2022

Found these 2 cuties, snuggled up in a cold December sunset inside the Khajuraho temple premises pic.twitter.com/fLrKH74YH6 — Hrishikesh Baruah (@hrishikesh1234) January 20, 2022

Advertisement

This is what a few years of marriage does to them! pic.twitter.com/xDIK41qAqa — Sanjay Argade (@sanjayargade1) January 20, 2022

Similar collag made by me. pic.twitter.com/mK6mMzkavl — Verma Lokesh (@LOKESHWARVERMA) January 20, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:46 PM IST