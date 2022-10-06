e-Paper Get App
Watch: YouTube shares content creator Max Klymenko's DIY video; easy hack for peeling boiled egg goes viral

The social media influencer's video on how to peel a boiled egg is going viral on Instagram, here's how his unique method took internet to a storm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Social media influencer Max Klymenko's demonstrating how to peel a boiled egg | YouTube
To those who begin their day with an egg omelet or an egg burji will find this cooking hack useful. In case you aren't pro at peeling boiled eggs, social media influencer Max Klymenko can help you with his unique yet easy trick.

Did you know there are many ways to peel a boiled egg? Learn one such technique from YouTuber Max. In his now-viral video, he is revealing a unique method to peel a boiled egg, and that's by blowing some air into it.

Watch the viral video below:

Despite appearing to be too basic a subject, Max Klymenko's DIY video on 'how to peel a boiled egg' is going viral. The video was actually posted in February, but YouTube reposted it on their official Instagram page just a while ago. 

In the video, the influencer can be heard saying, "This is how you peel an egg without peeling an egg." He then makes a relatively large hole at the bottom of the egg and a smaller one at the other. Then, he blows air from his mouth into the smaller crack. Does it work? Yes, the boiled egg shells-off to get cooking ready!

The video had got nearly 1300 likes within a day's time after it was posted yesterday and several comments from the netizens.

Read the reactions of the Instagram users to the Youtuber's video:

