Shocking! UK woman at KFC accidently received a fried chicken head

All those who crave to snack a chicken leg piece, how about getting its head in the meal instead? Eww!

In a recent incident, a UK based woman had a terrific experience at the KFC outlet, also leaving netizens in shock. The customer named Gabrielle had ordered for a hot wings meal and was served to find an odd piece of meat - the chicken head!

We can somewhat guess how you would react to this if you were in that place! On seeing the chicken head in the hot wings meal she had totally ruined her cravings and hunger.

Gabrielle wrote in the review, “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal. Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh." The review and the picture have been shared on Instagram by Takeaway Traumas and the picture is indeed a sight to sense the horrifying day she would have had at the resto.

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident happened at KFC Feltham in Twickenham in the UK and Gabrielle shared a photograph of the chicken head with her review.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:58 PM IST