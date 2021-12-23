David Warner fulfills wish of fan who tweeted 27 days in a row

Australian opener David Warner currently busy in the ongoing Ashes series seemed to stay less active on social media, which made a die-hard fan count days to receive his reply on Twitter. Finally, the persistent efforts of the fan got fruitful as Warner replied on Day 27.

The fan with username @VedanthiHarish took to pull the cricketer's attention with the tweet that read, "Day 27 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies" followed by sad and happy emojis. To this, Warner replied, "Sorry how are you".

Take a look at the thread, right here:

Sorry how are you https://t.co/JvjnPjtfgw — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 23, 2021

The fan's first tweeted last month on 27th, and today making the 27th day got replied.

Advertisement

Day 1 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies 🥺🤗 — vedanthi Harish Kumar (@VedanthiHarish) November 27, 2021

Some days ago, as the wait seemed to go long the Twitter user wrote, "I think u checking how long I will tweet let me clear I will tweet until ur reply..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Also, it appeared through the tweeted matter that the fan had earlier also tried to connect with Warner via Instagram, as a tweet read,"I asked so many times in insta u not responded their so asking here."

Day 10 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies 🥺🤗

I asked so many times in insta u not responded their so asking here https://t.co/08cMTNlLom — vedanthi Harish Kumar (@VedanthiHarish) December 6, 2021

The third Ashes Test is to begin from Sunday in Melbourne, David Warner would probably be practicing to build on his fine form and make another attempt to bag his century in style.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:23 PM IST