e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India crosses 140-crore COVID-19 vaccination doses milestone
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

David Warner fulfills wish of fan who tweeted 27 days in a row

FPJ Web Desk
David Warner | File Image

David Warner | File Image

Advertisement

Australian opener David Warner currently busy in the ongoing Ashes series seemed to stay less active on social media, which made a die-hard fan count days to receive his reply on Twitter. Finally, the persistent efforts of the fan got fruitful as Warner replied on Day 27.

The fan with username @VedanthiHarish took to pull the cricketer's attention with the tweet that read, "Day 27 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies" followed by sad and happy emojis. To this, Warner replied, "Sorry how are you".

Take a look at the thread, right here:

The fan's first tweeted last month on 27th, and today making the 27th day got replied.

Advertisement

Some days ago, as the wait seemed to go long the Twitter user wrote, "I think u checking how long I will tweet let me clear I will tweet until ur reply..."

Advertisement

Also, it appeared through the tweeted matter that the fan had earlier also tried to connect with Warner via Instagram, as a tweet read,"I asked so many times in insta u not responded their so asking here."

The third Ashes Test is to begin from Sunday in Melbourne, David Warner would probably be practicing to build on his fine form and make another attempt to bag his century in style.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Are our courts safe?', netizens question post recent blasts in courtrooms - here's all you need to... 'Are our courts safe?', netizens question post recent blasts in courtrooms - here's all you need to...
Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:23 PM IST
Advertisement