'Are our courts safe?', netizens question post recent blasts in courtrooms - here's all you need to know

India witnessed two courtroom blast within a month, both in district court complexes - Delhi's Rohini court and Punjab's Ludhiana court premises. Here's all you need o know about the recent blasts in the courtrooms of India, along how netizens have reacted to it.

Ludhiana District court, Punjab

On 23rd December, the blast took place inside the third floor washroom of the old building around 12.25 pm affecting two courtrooms located near the toilet. The blast damaged the ceiling and walls of the premises. The impact of the blast was so strong that the bathroom grill fell on the vehicles parked at the ground floor of the building.

Since lawyers were observing a strike on Thursday, there was not much footfall of litigants and their attendants at the court. Initial reports said that two people were killed and several injured in the blast.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said he will be visiting Ludhiana today. "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared", the CM told reporters.



"The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law & Order problem in Punjab. Condolences to those who lost their lives and sincere prayers for speedy recovery of the injured," said President Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Sidhu in a tweet.

Rohini District Court, Delhi

On December 9, a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported inside Rohini courtroom number 102, injuring a Delhi Police head constable, who was posted in the courtroom as a naib. The police initially thought it was an act of terror and began their probe from that angle. They did not rule out the involvement of any individual or a criminal gang behind it.

The investigation carried out by the special cell revealed that ammonium nitrate was used to carry out the blast. The IED was assembled in a steel tiffin box and a 12-volt two-wheeler battery was used. The police suspected that the IED was triggered using a remote control.

The Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the Rohini courtroom IED blast case. They arrested a 47-year-old DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria in connection with the blast. The suspect was identified with the help of CCTV cameras installed inside the court complex, officials reported. The case was being probed by the special cell team.

On Wednesday, PTI tweeted, "Delhi Police files charge sheet against seven accused in Rohini court shootout case in which jailed gangster Jitender Gogi and two assailants dressed as lawyers were killed."

Newslaundry

Advocate Jeetender Gupta took to Twitter referring the two recent courtroom explosions, Delhi followed by Punjab, and wrote," Are our courts safe?" while, another Twitter user tweeted, "...Back to back explosion took place in the Rohini court & today in #Ludhiana court ? Where is the security?..."

Take a look at how netizens reacted, here:

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 04:53 PM IST