Video: Women ‘Detained’ By Cops For Allegedly Stopping Ghaziabad Man From Relocating ‘Dangerous’ Street Dogs

X

Taking the matter to X, Punita Sharma, an animal rights activist, posted videos on Monday in which four women in Ghaziabad can be seen in an altercation with a man who had called a tempo truck to relocate the dogs in the area, stating that people in the lane are at risk of being bitten by the "dangerous dogs".

Sharma further alleges that the girls, who were trying to protect the dogs, were detained by the Ghaziabad police and kept detained at the police chowki until late at night. She further informed that a case had been filed against the girls by the Station House Officer. Along with the post, the animal rights activist uploaded several clips of the altercation between the girls and the man.

In the videos, the girls can be seen in a heated argument with a man who seems to be arguing in favour of relocating the dogs as they are allegedly dangerous and have been bitting children in the area.

The man also asks other people present at the scene whether the dog bites people, to which they nod. The man can further be heard saying that he will take the matter to court and sue everyone. The women then tell the man that what he is doing is against the law. The man then says that if they want to take the dog out of the van, then come with a legal notice and says to call the police.

Watch the video here:

4 young girls tried to save dog's from relocating in ghaziabad were harrasedby @Uppolice and a group of men's in front of @Ghaziabadpolic1 .

On the complaint of a harrasher girls were forced to stay in thana till 10pm which is against law.

A case were filed against girls by SHO . pic.twitter.com/q4WHzF2jjH — Punita Sharma (@PunitaS44575106) May 6, 2024

"4 young girls tried to save dogs from relocating in Ghaziabad, were harassed by @Uppolice and a group of men in front of @Ghaziabadpolic1. On the complaint of a harasser, girls were forced to stay in the thana till 10 pm, which is against the law. A case was filed against the girls by SHO," Sharma posted on X.

Recent reports of dog menace and them attacking children as well as adults have alerted many residents, who are taking steps on their own allegedly to protect people from the attacks. In doing so, many people in different parts of the country have been seen calling tempo trucks and trying to relocate the dogs without relevant permission from the authorities. And when confronted by animal lovers, it finally results in altercations, which sometimes turn heated.