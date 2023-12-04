Winter Session: PM Modi Begins Parliament Day With Witty Remark About Weather & Politics (WATCH)

PM Modi Ahead Of Winter Session 2023 | Screenshot from X video

On Monday, ahead of entering the Parliament House for the commencement of the winter season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and made a witty remark while also hoping that the session would be a productive one and filled with constructive debates.

Here's what PM Modi said

"Thand shayad vilambh se chal rahi hai aur bahut dheeri gati se thand aa rahi hai. Lekin raajneetik dal mein badi teji se bad rahi h (The winter season is delayed and cold is approaching us slowly. But in politics, it's spreading widely)," he said in his opening remarks which where light-hearted. The statement subtly established a comparison between the weather in general and that in the political arena.

May the Winter Session of Parliament be a productive one and filled with constructive debates. https://t.co/8b3l4GJoYI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2023

More about Parliament winter season 2023

In his speech, he also reflected on the election results which declared BJP's hat-trick win (MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh). He stated that in a democracy opposition also holds an equally important position. Meanwhile, several leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc discussed their strategy to take forward the winter session of the Parliament with Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Parliament will witness its winter session between December 4 and December 22. About 19 items of Legislative Business and two items of Financial Business have reportedly been identified for discussion during this session.