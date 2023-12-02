Video: All-Party Meeting Held Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament From December 4-22

The all-party meeting was held ahead of the Winter Session Of Parliament | ANI

Delhi: The all-party meeting was held in the Parliament Library building on Saturday (December 2), ahead of the Winter session of Parliament. The Winter session of Parliament, 2023 is from December 4- 22.

The all-party meeting is seen as the government's outreach to the Opposition parties for the smooth passage for bills in the upcoming winter session.

The Monsoon session of parliament was a rocky affair with the Manipur violence issue dominating the proceedings.

In the Monsoon session of parliament, the government had passed the historic Women's Reservation Bill.

In the video from the all party meeting, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were seen from the ruling government. Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi were the notable faces from the Congress party, apart from others.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)